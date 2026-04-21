What's next for Nate Ament? The options for the Tennessee basketball star

Nate Ament didn’t put a timeline on announcing his future when the Tennessee basketball season concluded in Chicago on March 29.

The Vols freshman has multiple options ahead of him between entering the NBA Draft, returning to school or entering the draft with the possibility of returning to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-10, 207-pound Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Vols and coach Rick Barnes. He shot 33.3% on 3-pointers and made 196 free throws this season for Tennessee. That ranks third in UT history for single-season free throws. He trails only Carl Widseth (224 in 1955-56) and Grant Williams (213 in 2018-19).

Ament had 11 games with at least 20-points, including three with a season-high 29. All three were in the 10 games before his injury against Alabama on Feb. 28.

Nate Ament has until Friday to declare for the NBA Draft

If Ament is going to declare for the NBA Draft, he must do so by 11:59 p.m. ET Friday. That’s the deadline for players to enter the draft as early entrants.

Ament does not have to fully commit to the draft at that point, but he must declare for the draft by then.

Could Nate Ament return to Tennessee?

Ament will likely take the path of entering the NBA Draft, while keeping the possibility of returning to Tennessee open.

If Ament chose to return to college, he would have to withdraw prior to May 27.

Choosing to enter the draft while maintaining his college eligibility allows Ament to go through the NBA Draft process while gathering information about what teams think of him and where he might be selected in the draft. He can then choose whether that information is what he needs to stay in the draft or if he would be best served by another year with the Vols.

Where is Nate Ament projected in the 2026 NBA Draft?

Ament is widely projected as a first-round pick with some projections having him in the top 10.

CBSSports has Ament as the No. 12 pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sports Illustrated tabbed Ament as the No. 15 pick to the Chicago Bulls.

NBADraft.net projects Ament to be the No. 8 pick.

Will Nate Ament enter the transfer portal?

Ament has one other possible course of action along with entering the NBA Draft and retaining his college eligibility. He could choose to enter the transfer portal to keep every single option on the table for his future.

This seems highly unlikely. If Ament is going to play college basketball, he will surely do it at Tennessee.