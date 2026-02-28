Nate Oats says Alabama is 'fully aware' of five-game losing streak against Tennessee

Nate Oats still remembers the collapse and still puts the blame on himself. Alabama falling apart in the closing seconds of a 79-76 loss at Tennessee last season fell directly at the feet of the head coach.

“We’re fully aware of what happened up there last year,” Oats said on Friday. “I’ve taken ownership for my share of what happened up there last year.”

Jahmai Mashack fought for a loose ball with 30.3 seconds left and Tennessee down two points, drew a foul and hit two game-tying free throws. Then he forced a loose ball on the other end. Then the Vols forced a five-second call on the inbound with 3.8 seconds left, in front of the visitors bench with Oats having timeouts to burn.

And then the Mashack buzzer beater from well beyond the 3-point line.

“A lot of stuff went wrong there in the last minute before Mashack threw in the 40-footer to win it,” Oats said. “Some of that stuff is on me, and I need to do a better job. It made us focus on our situational coaching. Hopefully we’re better prepared for that if it comes down to one or two possessions.”

Alabama’s last win over Tennessee was in December 2021

Nearly a year later to the day — the Vols won on March 1 last season — No. 17 Alabama (21-7, 11-4) comes back to No. 22 Tennessee (20-8, 10-5 SEC) on Saturday for a 6 p.m. Eastern Time start (TV: ESPN) at Food City Center in Knoxville.

It’s not just a rematch from last season. It’s a rematch from January 24, when Tennessee won 79-73 in Tuscaloosa.

“We’re fully aware that they’ve beat us at home,” Oats said. “We haven’t lost very many home games in conference, period, since we’ve been here. They handed us one this year.”

Or the four others dating back to February 2023.

“Every year we’ve been here they’ve caused us issues,” Oats said. “We get these guys. Our players are fully aware we’ve lost five in a row.”

Oats, in his seventh season at Alabama, is 166-70 as the head coach of the Crimson Tide, including 86-37 in SEC games. He’s taken the program to a Final Four, an Elite Eight, two Sweet Sixteens and has won two SEC regular-season championships and two SEC Tournament titles.

But he’s 3-6 against Tennessee, after winning three of his first four against the Vols.

“I think since we got here in the last seven years,” Oats said, “we’ve got the most SEC wins and (Tennessee has) got the second most. So the two of us are right there, No. 1 and No. 2 in this league in the last seven years. What they do works against a lot of teams.”

‘We’ve had some difficulty creating the advantage with their physicality’

What both sides do is no secret. Tennessee has been one of the best defensive teams in the country under Rick Barnes. Alabama has been one of the best offensive teams in the country under Oats.

“We’re a team that’s built a little bit more on skill, speed,” Oats said. “We play a lot of perimeter basketball. They’re a little more old-school if you will. They do a great job.”

“They’re tough, they’re physical, they rebound,” Oats added. “They kind of put two bigs right in the paint, almost all the time. We’re playing more skilled fours, more skilled fives.”

Oats described Tennessee as “smash mouth” and “right down your throat” while his Alabama teams look to spread the floor more. But as of late, the more physical brand has won out.

“We’ve got to create advantages,” he said, “and we’ve had some difficulty creating the advantage with their physicality.”

As usual, there’s a lot on the line in the late-season meeting between the two sides. Alabama is currently second in the SEC standings, two games behind first-place Florida. The Tide lead Arkansas on a head-to-head tiebreaker and are one game ahead of Tennessee.

Florida (22-6, 13-2 SEC) hosts Arkansas (21-7, 11-4) at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday, immediately following Tennessee-Alabama on ESPN.

“There’s a lot riding on the SEC standings in this game and they know that,” Oats said of his players. “They know what our struggles against Tennessee have been as well.”