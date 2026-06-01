Where Tennessee basketball players are ranked on ESPN's new NBA Draft top 100

Nate Ament dropped one spot from No. 8 to No. 9 in ESPN’s ranking of the top-100 prospects after the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline, with the Tennessee basketball freshman switching spots with Houston freshman point guard Kingston Flemings.

Tennessee point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie is ranked No. 44 overall, two spots ahead of Tennessee center Felix Okpara at No. 46.

BYU’s AJ Dybantsa remains the No. 1 overall prospect, ahead of Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke forward Cameron Boozer and North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson. Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler is No. 5 overall, followed by Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr., Louisville point guard Mikel Brown Jr., then Flemings.

Nate Ament projected at No. 10 in ESPN NBA mock draft

Ament measured in at 6-foot-9.5 at the NBA Draft Combine, weighed 210.8 pounds, had a wingspan of 6-11.5 and a standing reach of 9-1.5, according to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.

“Ament had some of the best wing measurements at the combine,” ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jeremy Woo wrote, “with outstanding size for a perimeter player at 6-9½ barefoot with a 6-11½ wingspan. His inconsistent play and struggles with physicality have been polarizing for NBA teams, but the scarcity of skilled players with his dimensions makes him worth a long look in the lottery.

“Although Ament often left scouts wanting more this season, his comfort with the ball, fluidity at his size and flashes of shotmaking fit a valuable archetype and give him a strong developmental base.”

Ament stayed put in ESPN’s updated NBA mock draft following the NBA Combine, with Woo projected him to be a lottery pick at No. 10 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“He continues to draw looks throughout the lottery,” Woo wrote, “with the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks viewed as possible destinations — two teams that could afford him time and minutes to develop immediately. Finding the right fit will be imperative for his long-term growth.”

NBA Draft: June 23-24, ESPN

Ament averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35 games during his freshman season at Tennessee, despite knee and ankle injuries suffered in late February derailing his late-season run. He started in all 35 games he played and averaged 29.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.3% from the 3-point line.

Gillespie averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game while starting all 37 games in his one and only season at Tennessee. The Greeneville, Tenn., native started his career with two seasons at Belmont, then transferred to Maryland before his homecoming with the Vols as a senior last season.

Okpara averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game this season, starting 34 of 35 games. He shot 59.7% from the field, 61.1% on 2-point shots and 63.5% at the foul line. He played two seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Tennessee and anchoring the Vols on defense, serving as the rim protector defensively and a rim runner on offense.