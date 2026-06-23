Tennessee basketball: How to watch Nate Ament in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft

Nate Ament’s wait to hear his name called in the NBA Draft will come to an end Tuesday night, with the first round set to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC and ESPN from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Tennessee point guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie and center Felix Okpara are also projected to be picked in the second round, which begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Vols will have a player picked in the NBA Draft for a sixth straight year, a run that dates back to Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer being picked in the first round in 2021.

Should three Vols be picked this week, head coach Rick Barnes would bring his total to 13 Tennessee players drafted during his time in Knoxville.

Tennessee has had three players drafted only once during the modern era of the NBA Draft — since it went down to two rounds in 1989 — and it was also under Barnes. Grant Williams was a first-round pick in 2019 and Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone were both selected in the second round.

Where Tennessee players are projected in ESPN’s final NBA mock draft

Ament moved up one spot in ESPN’s final NBA mock draft on Monday, going from No. 10 to the Milwaukee Bucks to No. 9 to the Dallas Mavericks. Felix Okpara is projected to be the No. 41 overall pick and Ja’Kobi Gillespie is No. 42 to the Miami Heat.

Ament is No. 9 overall on ESPN’s ranking of the best players available entering the draft. Okpara is ranked No. 42 overall and Gillespie is No. 44 overall. The range for Ament, according to NBA Draft analyst Jeremy Woo, “has remained wide” entering draft week.

“The Nets at No. 6 are seen as the high end,” Woo wrote, “but scenarios are also in play in which he falls into the second half of the lottery. Teams say he has been selective about scheduling workouts, declining to visit multiple teams in the top 10.

“The Mavericks and Bucks are two possible landing spots. If those teams go a different direction, he could slide.”

Tennessee’s NBA Draft history during the Rick Barnes era

Dalton Knecht in 2024 became the eighth of what is now 10 NBA Draft pick during the Barnes era and remains the highest pick among the group at No. 17 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Keon Johnson went at No. 21 overall to the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA Draft, followed by Jaden Springer at No. 28 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers. Julian Phillips was picked at No. 35 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2023 and Kennedy Chandler went at No. 38 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022.

Grant Williams went at No. 22 overall to the Boston Celtics, Admiral Schofield went at No. 42 overall to the Washington Wizards and Jordan Bone was No. 57 pick to the Detroit Pistons.

A year ago Chaz Lanier was the No. 37 overall pick, selected by the Detroit Pistons, and Jahmai Mashack was the No. 59 overall pick, landing with the Memphis Grizzlies.

There have been 57 Tennessee players drafted dating back to 1948. There have been 13 Vols picked in the first round, with Barnes responsible for four.