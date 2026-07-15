How former Tennessee basketball players are performing in the NBA Summer League

Two former Tennessee basketball bigs faced off in the NBA Summer League Tuesday night, with Felix Okpara and the Washington Wizards matching up against Tobe Awaka and the Chicago Bulls.

Awaka, an undrafted free agent, finished with a double-double in 29 minute in the 99-87 Bulls win, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to go with three blocks and three steals.

Okpara, the No. 46 overall pick in last month’s NBA Draft, had 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and a block and a steal.

Kennedy Chandler playing with Tobe Awaka in NBA Summer League

Former Tennessee one-and-done point guard Kennedy Chandler had 10 points, five assists and four steals for the Bulls.

Chandler was a one-and-done star at point guard for the Vols during the 2021-22 season, averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game.

He made his return to the NBA this season, averaging 15.0 points, 6.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 11 games for the Utah Jazz in April.

Chandler had not played in the NBA since he appeared in 36 games with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022-23, when he averaged 2.2 points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds in just 7.8 minutes per game.

Awaka spent his first two seasons of college basketball at Tennessee, before transferring to Arizona. He averaged 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds in 145 career games over the last four seasons.

He played in 76 games at Arizona over the last two seasons, averaging 8.7 points and 8.4 rebounds. He played in 69 games at Tennessee, averaging 4.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Chaz Lanier has 15 3-pointers over last two games

Chaz Lanier will look to stay hot for the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday against the Suns in a 6 p.m. Eastern Time start on ESPNU.

He scored 24 points on eight 3-pointers for the Pistons on Monday, a day removed from scoring 25 with seven 3-pointers on Sunday.

In an 86-75 Pistons loss to the Knicks on Monday, Lanier scored his 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the 3-point line. He had 18 points on six 3-pointers in 16 minutes in the first half.

On Sunday Lanier exploded out of the games with 17 points in the first four minutes against the Cavaliers. He finished with 25 points while going 7-for-12 from the 3-point line in the 103-94 win. He scored 17 of the first 20 points for the Pistons, including a blistering 5-for-6 from the 3-point line in the opening minutes of the game.

In three games in the NBA Summer League, he’s averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting 53.3% from the 3-point line and averaging 5.3 3-pointers per game.

Lanier in his one season at Tennessee in 2024-25 averaged 18.0 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.5% from the 3-point line. He made 123 3-pointers in 38 games, breaking the previous record of 118 held by Chris Lofton.