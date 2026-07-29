‘Rules are clear’: NCAA releases statement on Arion Carter suspension

The NCAA told On3 Sports on Wednesday that Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter knowingly violated an NCAA rule, which resulted in his two-game suspension to start the season.

“NCAA rules are clear: student-athletes may not sign with agents to pursue NFL Draft opportunities, and this student-athlete knowingly violated those longstanding rules,” the NCAA said in the statement.

“When student-athletes violate NCAA rules, the school declares them ineligible and works with the national office to determine requirements for reinstatement, which can include repayment and/or withholding from competition.”

Carter repaid the expense and is still being with held from competition for two games after Tennessee won an appeal to have it reduced from three games. He is being suspended by the NCAA for a $427 flight during NFL pre-draft process. Carter repaid for the flight, but the NCAA still handed down the two-game suspension.

Carter declared for the NFL Draft in December, but reversed course in January after he was medically evaluated and it was determined he would not be able to go through the NFL Combine or his pro day.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel issued a statement on Wednesday expressing his displeasure with the NCAA decision:

“Arion Carter represents everything that is right about college athletics, dedicating all four years of his career to the University of Tennessee. His high character, loyalty and leadership within our program are unmatched. Last December, Arion declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed with an agent and accepted a $427.48 flight to begin the pre-draft process. He withdrew from the NFL Draft prior to the deadline due to a medical procedure and decided in his best interest to return to Tennessee for his senior season. Last January in good faith, he disengaged from the agent in terms of the NFL and paid back the flight in full.

“We disagree with the NCAA’s ruling on punishing Arion with a multi-game suspension this fall. Arion made the right decision for his future health and well-being. He will proudly graduate from Tennessee in public health with Dean’s List honors in August. Our team stands behind AC and his family, and we can’t wait to be on the field with him during training camp next week.“