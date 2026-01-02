New Tennessee Cornerbacks Coach Michael Hunter Jr. brings NFL resume to recruiting trail

Tennessee’s new defensive staff under Jim Knowles continues to take shape. On Thursday evening, the Vols added Ohio State assistant secondary coach Michael Hunter Jr. to the staff as the new Cornerbacks Coach.

As the new staff members arrive in town, the Vols will quickly look to retool the secondary in the transfer portal this offseason.

Still, looking further ahead to the high school recruiting trail, they have already offered several high-profile cornerbacks in the 2027 recruiting class, including Joshua Dobson, Censere Gaylord, Hayden Stepp, and Larry Moon, among others.

As Hunter takes the reins in the cornerback room, he brings an NFL resume as a coach and a player to the recruiting trail.

Hunter Jr. has been in Columbus working with the Buckeyes’ secondary for the last two seasons, including working with former and future NFL Draft picks during that time. During the 2024 season, Hunter worked with 2025 NFL Draft picks Lathan Ransom, Denzel Burke, and Jordan Hancock.

“You meet a lot of coaches that show up and coach X’s and O’s, but they don’t really build a relationship with their players,” Ransom told Volquest. “I think that not only is he a knowledgeable coach, but he knows what his players need. When I was going out there on Saturdays, it made me play extremely hard for him and Coach G because I knew how much they poured into me that week, so I wanted to go play hard for them.”

This season, he continued to work with high-level defensive backs, including future first-round safety Caleb Downs, and all-Big Ten cornerback selections David Igbinosun and Jermaine Matthews, both of who are projected to be future NFL Draft picks as well.

During his time at Oklahoma State, where he previously spent time with Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles, Hunter worked with NFL Draft Picks Rodarious Williams and Jason Taylor II.

Additionally, prior to starting his coaching career, Hunter spent multiple seasons in the NFL after being a standout defensive back at Indiana.

Hunter signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Following that season, he spent time with the New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, and one final stint with the Giants in 2019.

As Hunter Jr. steps into the on-field role on Rocky Top, when he sits with recruits, he can pull from his wealth of experiences as a former player in the NFL, and the role he has played in helping to develop a number of successful defensive backs at the college level.

Building relationships is something Hunter was known for during his time at Ohio State.

“Michael Hunter was one of Ohio State’s most talked about off field recruiters,” Mick Walker of Lettermen Row told Volquest. “He was consistently brought up by defensive back recruits, both cornerbacks and safeties. Hunter does a good job of working the phone and building relationships. He also has a lot of ties to SEC recruiting territories. He is from Louisiana and had plenty of connections in Texas.

The Vols currently hold a commitment from 2027 defensive back Kamauri Whitfield, and they are expected to start hosting 2027 recruits later this month for Junior Days.