No.1 2028 RB Kevin Hartsfield set to visit Rocky Top for '865 Live'

Tennessee will host a number of highly sought after visitors this weekend, including the top-ranked running back in the 2028 recruiting class, Kevin Hartsfield. The standout prospect from Newton (Ga.) tells Volquest he is set to be in town for the Vols annual recruiting event.

Hartsfield is one of the most sought after recruits in the 2028 class, regardless of position. He has a number of high profile suitors in pursuit of his services.

“Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, Miami, Tennessee, Auburn, Oregon and Florida – these are the schools I hear from a lot that catch my eye,” Hartsfield told On3’s Steve Wiltfong earlier this spring.

Tennessee has been one of the teams to consistently keep tabs on the elite prospect, and now, they will look to make the most out of getting him to campus for ‘865 Live’.

Hartsfield is coming off of a stellar sophomore season at Newton High School. He carried the ball 106 times for 1302 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Rams.

Hartsfield is currently ranked as the No.29 overall prospect and No.1 Running Back in the 2028 Rivals Industry Rankings.

About the Rivals Industry Rankings

The Rivals Industry Ranking is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting media services. The Rivals Industry Ranking is the industry’s most advanced, complete and unbiased rating and ranking measurement.

For football, the Rivals Industry Ranking equally weights the primary recruiting media services. The algorithm is weighted as follows: 247Sports (33%), Rivals.com (33%), and ESPN (33%).



