Report: Tennessee's Justin Gainey 'might sit at the top of the list' for North Carolina State job

Tennessee basketball associate head coach Justin Gainey is an early candidate to replace Will Wade as the head coach at North Carolina State. It was reported on Thursday that Wade is leaving NC State after one season to return to LSU.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported Thursday that Gainey, who played point guard at North Carolina State and started his coaching career with the Wolfpack, “might sit at the top of the list for NC State.”

“He’s a proven high-major assistant,” Nakos added, “and is a former player and staff member at NC State. He was a top name in the coaching search a year ago when they hired Will Wade. Gainey knows what expectations are at NC State and what the fanbase wants. There would be no pause to think about accepting an offer.”

Earlier this month Gainey was reportedly a candidate at Georgia Tech, before the school hired Troy head coach Scott Cross.

A look at Justin Gainey’s coaching history

Gainey is Tennessee’s associate head coach and has been on staff under Rick Barnes for five seasons. He was hired away from Marquette after the 2020-21 season, when the Vols lost assistant coaches Kim English and Desmond Oliver to head-coaching opportunities.

Gainey, a High Point, N.C., native, was a standout point guard during his college career at North Carolina State and started his coaching career there in 2006 as an administrative coordinator. Gainey finished his NC State playing career (1996-2000) ranked second in program history in starts (103), fourth in steals (190), co-fifth in games played (128) and ninth in assists (344).

He was N.C. State’s director of operations in 2008-09 and got his first opportunity as an assistant coach at Elon in 2009-10. From there he made stops at Appalachian State (2010-14), Marquette as director of operations (2014-17), Santa Clara (2017-18), Arizona (2018-20) and then back to Marquette as associate head coach (2020-21).

Tennessee coaching staff turnover under Rick Barnes

Tennessee had turnover on its coaching staff last season when assistant coach Rod Clark left for the same position at Indiana. He was replaced by Amorrow Morgan.

Four former Barnes assistant coaches at Tennessee have either left for head-coaching opportunities or later became head coaches: Chris Ogden (UT Arlington), Rob Lanier (Georgia State, SMU, Rice), Desmond Oliver (ETSU) and Kim English (George Mason, Providence).

English last week was fired after three seasons at Providence, Lanier just finished his second season at Rice, Ogden is the general manager for Texas basketball and Oliver is the head coach at North Tampa Christian Academy.