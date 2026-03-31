What Justin Gainey said about becoming North Carolina State's new head coach

North Carolina State on Tuesday announced the hire of Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey as the new head coach of the Wolfpack. The hiring of Gainey was approved by the NC State Board of Trustees on Tuesday and he will be introduced in a press conference on Wednesday.

“I’m humbled and honored to be the head coach of the NC State men’s basketball program,” Gainey said. “This university helped build me as a player and as a person. To now lead it as head coach is truly a full-circle moment. There’s a responsibility that comes with leading your alma mater, and I embrace it fully.

“We’re going to honor our tradition, represent this university the right way, and build a program our Wolfpack family can be proud of. This place means everything to me. I wore the jersey with pride, and now I’ll lead this program with that same passion, toughness and commitment to winning that defines the Wolfpack.”

thank you @CoachGainey



congratulations on your return to Raleigh 🫡 pic.twitter.com/qjPoASuAwq — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 31, 2026

Gainey interviewed with NC State on Saturday in Chicago

NC State officials flew to Chicago on Saturday to interview Gainey, as the Vols were preparing for Sunday’s Elite Eight game. Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament run ended Sunday with a 95-62 loss to No. 1 Michigan in the Midwest Regional final at the United Center in Chicago.

Gainey was part of five NCAA Tournament appearances with the Vols, with four Sweet 16 trips and three straight Elite Eights.

“I am honored to announce Justin Gainey as our new head coach for the NC State men’s basketball program,” North Carolina State athletic director Boo Carrigan said in a press release. “Not only are we welcoming back one of our own, but we are welcoming a tough, tenacious and experienced coach who I am confident is the right fit for our program and will continue to position the Pack for success on the national stage.

“Justin understands what this program means because he has lived and breathed it and I am very excited that he is our basketball coach.”

Justin Gainey ‘humbled and honored’ to be new NC State head coach

Gainey, a High Point, N.C., native, was a standout point guard during his college career at North Carolina State and started his coaching career there in 2006 as an administrative coordinator. Gainey finished his NC State playing career (1996-2000) ranked second in program history in starts (103), fourth in steals (190), co-fifth in games played (128) and ninth in assists (344).

He was N.C. State’s director of operations in 2008-09 and got his first opportunity as an assistant coach at Elon in 2009-10. From there he made stops at Appalachian State (2010-14), Marquette as director of operations (2014-17), Santa Clara (2017-18), Arizona (2018-20) and then back to Marquette as associate head coach (2020-21).

“I am honored to announce Justin Gainey as our new head coach for the NC State men’s basketball program,” North Carolina State athletic director Boo Carrigan said in a press release. “Not only are we welcoming back one of our own, but we are welcoming a tough, tenacious and experienced coach who I am confident is the right fit for our program and will continue to position the Pack for success on the national stage.

“Justin understands what this program means because he has lived and breathed it and I am very excited that he is our basketball coach.”

Rick Barnes campaigned for Gainey to get NC State job

Gainey was hired as an assistant coach at Tennessee in April 2021 to fill one of two openings on coach Barnes’ staff. He was promoted to associate head coach following the 2021-22 season when Mike Schwartz was hired as the East Carolina coach.

“I hope he gets the job,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said on Saturday in Chicago. “I don’t think there’s anybody in the country that loves NC State more than Justin Gainey. He’s a North Carolina native. He went to NC State, played four years there, started four years. Helped win an ACC tournament. He has just incredible pride in his university. A terrific basketball coach.”

Gainey was Tennessee’s associate head coach and had been on staff under Rick Barnes for five seasons. He was hired away from Marquette after the 2020-21 season, when the Vols lost assistant coaches Kim English and Desmond Oliver to head-coaching opportunities.

“N.C. State is a great place,” Gainey said about the NC State job last week. “It is home.”