Oliviyah Edwards issues statement on release from Lady Vols basketball

Oliviyah Edwards announced Tuesday she has officially been released from her letter of intent to play for Lady Vols basketball and is reopening her recruitment.

“This decision was incredibly hard, but after deep conversations with my family I know what’s best for my future,” Edwards wrote on X. “A special thank you to coach Kim Caldwell, Gabe Lazo, Roman Tubner and the entire staff. The relationships we built mean so much to me and they will always hold a special place in my future.

“This has been a tough weekend as I’ve had to grieve the loss of what I once envisioned for my future.”

Edwards is the No. 4 prospect in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. The 6-foot-3 prospect was one of the most sought-after players in the country before she committed to Tennessee. The Tacoma, Washington native chose the Lady Vols over South Carolina, USC, LSU, Florida and Washington.

Edwards committed on Oct. 13 while on her official visit to UT.

“Knoxville was incredible from the moment I first stepped on campus,” Edwards wrote. “I’m so thankful for all the love and support from Lady Vols fans — you all made this journey special in a way I’ll never forget. Your dedication to the program is truly unmatched.”

The Lady Vols finished 16-14 after losing their final eight games of the season, including their NCAA Tournament opener against N.C. State.

The Lady Vols currently have no returning players on the roster. Four-star guard Gabby Minus is the only remaining signee after Edwards asked to be released.

All five players in the Lady Vols’ heralded 2025 recruiting class have announced intention to enter the portal: Guard Mya Pauldo, guard Mia Pauldo, forward Deniya Prawl , guard Jaida Civil and forward Lauren Hurst. Civil is the lone player who has not announced her intentions to leave.

Leading scorer Talaysia Cooper is leaving as are forward Alyssa Latham and guard Kaniya Boyd.

Caldwell has parted ways with two assistants since the season ended in Roman Tubner and Gabe Lazo. Lazo was the primary recruiter on Edwards. He was hired as the UCF coach on Saturday, five days after he and the Lady Vols parted and ways and four days after he was hired as an assistant coach at LSU.

Caldwell hired Bill Ferrara from Florida State to fill Lazo’s spot. She has not filled Tubner’s spot since he was fired Thursday.