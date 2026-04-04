Oliviyah Edwards asks for release from Lady Vols basketball

Oliviyah Edwards has requested her release from Lady Vols basketball, a source with direct knowledge told Volquest on Saturday.

The Lady Vols and coach Kim Caldwell signed Edwards and four-star guard Gabby Minus as class of 2026 recruits on Nov. 18.

Edwards is the No. 4 prospect in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. The 6-foot-3 prospect was one of the most sought-after players in the country before she committed to Tennessee. The Tacoma, Washington native chose the Lady Vols over South Carolina, USC, LSU, Florida and Washington.

Edwards committed on Oct. 13 while on her official visit to UT.

Tennessee currently has one returning player in Jaida Civil after seven players entered the transfer portal following the season. The Lady Vols finished 16-14 after losing their final eight games of the season, including their NCAA Tournament opener against N.C. State.

Caldwell has parted ways with two assistants since the season ended in Roman Tubner and Gabe Lazo. Lazo was the primary recruiter on Edwards. He was hired as the UCF coach on Saturday, five days after he and the Lady Vols parted and ways and four days after he was hired as an assistant coach at LSU.

Caldwell hired Bill Ferrara from Florida State to fill Lazo’s spot. She has not filled Tubner’s spot since he was fired Thursday.

Four of the five players in the Lady Vols’ heralded 2025 recruiting class have announced intention to enter the portal: Guard Mya Pauldo, guard Mia Pauldo, forward Deniya Prawl and forward Lauren Hurst. Civil is the lone player who has not announced her intentions to leave.

Leading scorer Talaysia Cooper is leaving as are forward Alyssa Latham and guard Kaniya Boyd.