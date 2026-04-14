Former Lady Vols signee Oliviyah Edwards to visit South Carolina per report

Oliviyah Edwards is visiting South Carolina after being granted her release by Lady Vols basketball, according to a report from Lulu Kesin of the Greenville News on Tuesday.

The five-star recruit asked for her release on April 4 and Tennessee granted it.

“This decision was incredibly hard, but after deep conversations with my family I know what’s best for my future,” Edwards wrote on X. “A special thank you to coach Kim Caldwell, Gabe Lazo, Roman Tubner and the entire staff. The relationships we built mean so much to me and they will always hold a special place in my future. This has been a tough weekend as I’ve had to grieve the loss of what I once envisioned for my future.”

Edwards is the No. 4 prospect in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. The 6-foot-3 prospect was one of the most sought-after players in the country before she committed to Tennessee. The Tacoma, Washington native chose the Lady Vols over South Carolina, USC, LSU, Florida and Washington.

Edwards committed on Oct. 13 while on her official visit to UT.