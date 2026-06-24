Parker Detmers commits to Tennessee baseball as Louisville transfer pitcher

Parker Detmers has committed to Tennessee baseball as a transfer pitcher from Louisville, he told Volquest on Tuesday.

Detmers went 3-2 with a 5.71 ERA in two seasons at Louisville. The right-handed pitcher struck out 32 and walked 18 in 34.2 innings.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound pitcher missed the 2026 season after having Tommy John surgery during his sophomore season in 2025. He opened the season at Louisville’s Saturday starter on a team that reached the College World Series. He was 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA in four starts, striking out 15 and walking four in 16 innings.

Detmers is draft eligible, but is likely not a major draft risk. He is pitching in the MLB Draft League this offseason. He signed with Tennessee on Tuesday.

Detmers attended the same high school as Cam Appenzeller in Illinois. The Glenwood High School product was the No. 113 prospect in the 2023 class, according to Perfect Game.

Detmers’ brother, Reid, pitches for the Los Angeles Angels. He was the No. 100 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Louisville. His father, Kris, pitched six years with the St. Louis Cardinals organization and his other brother, Drew, played at Millikin University.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.

Parker Detmers is the sixth Tennessee baseball transfer portal addition

Detmers is the sixth transfer to commit to Tennessee and the fourth pitcher. He is the second right-handed pitcher.

He joins left-handed pitchers Brody Trosclair (Northwestern State), Ricky Ojeda (UC Irvine) and Jake McCoy (South Carolina). Braydon Kersey (Mercer), a two-way player, is the other right-handed pitcher in the class.

Second baseman Wyatt Hanoian (Air Force) joins Kersey as the position players in the class so far.

Kersey slashed .325/.438/.684 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs in a breakout sophomore season at Mercer. He pitched in 20 games with six saves, a 2-0 record and a 4.95 ERA. He hits left handed and can play multiple positions, including first base.

Trosclair had a 5-1 record and a 1.89 ERA in 10 appearances with four starts as a freshman. He is coming off internal brace surgery in April, but is expected to pitch in the 2027 season.

Ojeda had a 3.60 ERA in 72 appearances with nine starts in three seasons at UC Irvine. The left-handed pitcher has struck out 219 in 180 innings with 74 walks. He is draft-eligible in July and is likely an early draft pick.

McCoy had a 5-5 record and a 7.11 ERA in two seasons at South Carolina, but is a projected early pick in the 2026 MLB Draft in July. He missed the 2026 season after having Tommy John surgery.

Hanoian slashed .357/.498/.573 as a freshman second baseman at Air Force, earning Mountain West freshman of the year honors. The switch-hitting Hanoian walked 32 times and was hit by 24 pitches while striking out only 21 times. He had 24 extra-base hits with six homers, four triples and 14 doubles. He is a draft-eligible sophomore in 2027.