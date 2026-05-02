Peach State CB Carter Jamison finds comfortable fit on Rocky Top, commits to Tennessee Football

Creekside (Ga.) cornerback Carter Jamison has continued to pick up interest in his recruitment of late as schools have visited his high school this spring, but after a visit to Rocky Top earlier this spring to check out Tennessee Football, he made the decision to commit to the Vols ahead of summertime official visits.

Jamison went in-depth with Volquest on the decision prior to publicly revealing his commitment.

“I would just say just playing on the big stage, I mean, who doesn’t want to play on the big stage like Tennessee,” Jamison said of the decision to pick the Vols ahead of official visit. “Then, the way they use their nickels is exactly how I want to be used. The relationships I have there with them and my mom would be comfortable sending me to Coach Jones.”

Tennessee cornerbacks coach Derek Jones was vital in the Vols landing Jamison’s pledge ahead of the summer. He not only made the standout cornerback feel comfortable, but he also made his mom feel comfortable.

“He was very important,” Jamison said of Jones’ role in his commitment. “He is going to help you grow in more than just football, and my mom has to be comfortable sending me somewhere and knowing that her kid is in the right hands. He did a great job of making my mom feel comfortable.”

Jamison got a chance to see Jones work on the practice field earlier in the spring, and this impressed him.

“Just first off,I loved the way they were practicing. I love the environment. I enjoyed everything I saw during that visit from them,” Jamison said.

Jamison has also been impressed with Jim Knowles and Josh Heupel during the recruiting process.

“Really, just the way they can make me better as a person and more than just a football player, so when you are a better person and living right, everything else will take care of itself,” Jamison said. “He (Heupel) played, and he was a dawg himself, so I think you just have to surround yourself with people that have done it at the highest level.”

The ability to fit seamlessly into Tennessee’s defense was also a deciding factor for the fast-rising prospect from the Peach State.

“I would not have to do anything that I haven’t already been doing,” Jamison said of the importance of the defensive fit. “They blitz, they cover, and they put nickel in position to make plays. That is what I have been doing, so it is nothing new.”

So, what is Tennessee getting in the nickel cornerback prospect?

“They are getting a dawg. I am somebody who can make players just whenever and wherever. Just a dawg.