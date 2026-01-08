Perfect Game tabs Vols as top five preseason team with two All-Americans  

The start of the Josh Elander era for Tennessee baseball is a little more than five weeks away and the preseason accolades have begun to roll in.

Perfect Game has Tennessee starting the 2026 campaign as the No. 3 team in the country as the publication unveiled their preseason rankings on Thursday. Earlier this week, Perfect Game also named Tennessee transfers Henry Ford (first team) and Brady Frederick (third team) as Preseason All-Americans.

2026 Preseason College Baseball Top 25 📈https://t.co/M8pJBw6Qmx pic.twitter.com/k4EuJx1NQU — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) January 8, 2026

Ford, who transferred from Virginia and attended high school in Chattanooga at Baylor School, broke onto the scene as a true freshman in 2024, landing on three Freshman All-American teams after hitting .336 at the plate with 17 home runs, 69 runs batted in and 13 doubles in 61 starts. The home runs and RBI tally were both freshman records for the program.

In 2025, Ford registered a .362 average with 11 home runs, 46 RBI, nine doubles and 42 runs scored across 50 games played. He primarily played first base as a freshman before shifting more towards the outfield as a sophomore. In total, Ford played in 74 games at first base and 34 games in the outfield while at Virginia in two seasons. Ford was named second-team All-ACC following the 2025 campaign as an outfielder.

Ford was listed as a first baseman on the Perfect Game Preseason All-American list, though he could play third base or outfield for Tennessee this spring.

Frederick – the sidearm, almost submarine, pitcher from the right side- played a massive role in East Tennessee State (where he transferred from) sweeping both the SoCon regular season and tournament championships in 2025. The Bucs, in large part due to the former Bearden Bulldog, earned the No. 3 seed in the Nashville Regional last season.

Frederick compiled an impressive 8-2 record with a 2.67 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 2025, making 24 appearances out of the bullpen with no starts. The righty tossed starter-like innings with 77.2 on the year, striking out 76 batters while walking 19. He allowed 25 runs (23 earned) on 50 hits and gave up a combined 23 extra-base hits on the campaign.

Tennessee has reached five-straight super regionals in NCAA postseason action, topped with a national championship in 2024. Former skipper Tony Vitello resigned from his post in October to accept the managerial position with the San Francisco Giants – becoming the first sitting college head coach to make the jump to the majors.

With the move came a flurry of coaching changes. Elander got the promotion from associate head coach to head coach. Support staffer Josh Reynolds replaces Frank Anderson, who followed Vitello to the Giants. Florida associate head coach Chuck Jerolomon joined Elander on Rocky Top and assistant coach ross Kivett added the tag of recruiting coordinator.

Additionally, Keegan Knoll takes over as strength coach for Quentin Eberhardt – who also left for San Franscisco. Craig Bell was also hired away from Florida to be the team’s Director of Program Development.

Tennessee’s roster, that was released last week, consists of 39 players – five more than the 34 number set by the recent passing of the house settlement. The additional five players added are a result of ‘designated student athletes’ tags that were put in place to protect a portion of new signees.

Tennessee will go to work with 18 position players, 18 pitchers and three 2-way athletes who will play both the field and pitch. The roster consists of 16 freshmen, 12 sophomores, eight juniors, two seniors and one graduate student.

Elander released the entirety of the 2026 slate in November and Tennessee will play at the newly renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium a total of 38 times with 15 away bouts and three contests on a neutral field.

The 30-game Southeastern Conference slate was previously announced earlier in the offseason, as were the three games set to be played in Arlington, TX. at Globe Life Field for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. Tennessee is set to play UCLA, Arizona Sate and Virginia Tech in what will be its second trip in three years to the Major League Baseball Stadium.

Tennessee’s nonconference slate consists of 38 games with the season-opener against Nicholls State on February 13. The first midweek contest will be against UNC Asheville on February 17. Tennessee will host three nonconference weekend series at home (Nicholls State, Kent State and Wright State) to go along with 14 midweek home bouts.