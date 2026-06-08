QB Derrick Baker 'all Tennessee', remains 'locked in' following official visit

Milton (Ga.) quarterback Derrick Baker committed to Tennessee Football in February, but that did not stop other schools from pursuing him heading into the spring. Baker was back on campus at Tennessee for his official visit this weekend, and he went in-depth on the latest with Volquest.

“I think just being able to be around Coach Heup and Coach Halzle a little bit more and see the family side of things,” Baker said of what he enjoyed about the visit. “Just something to build that trust on, and that is exactly what I need to go play for in a coach. Trusting in them to get the job done, and they also know how to help me get the job.”

Baker, who has been a frequent visitor on Rocky Top, enjoyed the more personal side of the visit.

“I would say just (learning) a little bit more about their family,” Baker said of this. “They bring out their wives and kids, and you just get to see a better sense of how they are outside of football. You don’t see all of the X’s and O’s, and the gameplan stuff, you just get to have genuine conversation about their live and family.”

There was still some football throughout the weekend, as Baker went over some scheme with offensive coordinator Joey Halzle.

“I would just say seeing a couple of plays,” Baker said, “I was in the room with Coach Halzle, and he threw a couple of plays up on the board that they run. Getting to see how they implement and use the skillset of the quarterback into the game and their system, instead of just putting a quarterback into a system that is just one way.”

Baker also enjoyed the opportunity to work as a peer recruiter during the weekend, as he talked to multiple offensive targets.

“A little bit,” Baker said of this. “DGG is especially a good guy. We have known each other since eighth grade, when we met down in Florida. Malik also committed, and we talked a lot about the decision he was making. Another guy was Miller; he goes to Roswell, and is kind of a rival for me, but still recruiting him because he is a great player.”

So, where do things stand for Baker and his commitment to the Vols following his official visit?

“All Tennessee, just locked in,” Baker said of where things stand for his commitment. “Just ready to go play with my guys back home and be able to enjoy my senior year before I come up here. It has been here since the start. I would just say the trust with those coaches. I know their plans for me, and they know how to develop quarterbacks. I just like what they have going on.”