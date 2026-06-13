Inside four-star OT Q'Mari Hudson's commitment to Tennessee football

Tennessee has just beat out Virginia Tech for the commitment of four-star offensive tackle Q’Mari Hudson. The 2027 Western Branch (Va.) standout just announced his decision. Prior to his commitment, he went in-depth with Volquest on what made Tennessee right for him.

“Just the environment,” Hudson said of this. “I love it there. I love the people and the coaches. I love the development and the point of view they put on that. I would just say everything about Tennessee.”

Hudson forged a strong relationship with Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee throughout the process. Elarbee’s role in developing offensive linemen like David Sanders and Darnell Wright was something that always caught Hudson’s attention.

“Coach Elarbee was very important to me in the decision,” Hudson said. “He is very important. I think it is an honor to get to play for him. I am glad he came out to Western Branch to recruit me, and I am excited to play for him. Not many guys get this opportunity.”

Hudson hit it off with Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel as well.

“He always has great energy. When you are around him, he never makes you feel bad or anything. He is just a great guy to be around.”

The Vols won Hudson over during his official visit. His versatility was a key selling point along the way, and the staff’s belief in him to be able to slot into multiple spots was a key factor.

“That was another great piece for them,” Hudson said. “I know I want to play early, and if they believe I can play all five positions, then why would I not want to be a part of that? I think that is something great. The way they use their offensive linemen is important to me.”

So, what is Tennessee getting in the Rivals 300 prospect?

“They are getting a dog,” Hudson said of this. “They are going to get everything out of me, again and again. They are getting a great person outside of football. I am someone who is coachable, so I know if I did something wrong, they could critique me, and I would get it right.”