Ranking the top wide receivers on Tennessee Football's 2026 schedule

Tennessee Football is fast approaching, as the Vols are quickly getting ready to start fall camp ahead of the September 5th season opener against Furman. As we continue this series of rankings, we take a look at the top wide receivers Tennessee Football will face on the 2026 schedule.

Cam Coleman–Texas: Coleman is a freakish talent with the upside to land inside the top 10 of the 2027 NFL Draft. Coleman, a former five-star recruit, got onto the field right away at Auburn, and despite somewhat stagnant offenses around him, Coleman was a bright spot and a problem for defenders each Saturday. He hauled in over 1,200 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his first two seasons of college football. Now, he lands in an advantageous situation after transferring to Texas. Offensive mastermind Steve Sarkisian should have plenty of options to scheme Coleman open, and Arch Manning will be able to facilitate him with the football.

Who are the next four?

2. Ryan Wingo—Texas: I like Coleman’s running mate, Ryan Williams, in this number two spot. Wingo is another big-time target who can stretch the field and really started to come into his own last fall. He hauled in 54 catches for 834 yards and seven touchdowns. Having Coleman opposite of him is only going to create more opportunities in terms of 1-on-1 situations.

3. Ryan Coleman-Williams—Alabama: Coleman-Williams didn’t have the breakthrough campaign in 2025 that many expected after his strong freshman season in Tuscaloosa, but he was still able to make plenty of plays for Alabama en route to the College Football Playoffs. Still, he is plenty talented and is going to be looked at frequently by whoever wins the quarterback job for Kalen Deboer’s team. I think Alabama’s passing attack will be more balanced this fall, and Coleman-Williams will have a chance to return his future first rounder form.

4. Mario Craver—Texas A&M: There are a few guys that I believe could easily slot into these fourth and fifth spots. I like Craver’s continuity in the system at Texas A&M, and I believe he is a really nice security blanket for Marcel Reed. His ability to run after the catch has been really strong, and A&M is going to make sure that he sees plenty of touches. He was just shy of 1,000 yards last season, and he will look to build on that during his Junior campaign.

5. Jayce Brown-LSU: Again, there were a number of different guys who could probably slot into this list now, and could very easily be on it at the end of the season, but I think Brown has the chance to emerge as WR1 for Sam Leavitt in Baton Rouge. He has other talented pass-catcher in the room around him, like Ole Miss transfer Winston Watkins, Florida transfer Eugene Wilson, and All-Mountain West selection Jackson Harris, but I believe he is the most proven commodity at this point, given his Power Four experience and success. He put together a strong career at Kansas State, including catching 41 passes for 712 yards and 5 TDs in 2025. He racked up almost 2,000 yards and 13 touchdowns over three seasons in Manhattan.