Josh Elander updates Reese Chapman's injury status at SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. — Josh Elander has “some cautious optimism” that Reese Chapman could return for Tennessee baseball “sooner rather than later,” the Vols coach said on SEC Network.

Elander labeled Chapman “day to day” after the senior outfielder was hit in the face by a line drive in Tennessee’s practice Monday before the SEC Tournament and will miss UT’s opener against South Carolina on Tuesday.

“It was kind of a freak accident yesterday,” Elander said during Tennessee’s game against the Gamecocks. “He got hit by a ball as he was coming in from the outfield. The people here at the SEC Tournament and UAB have been phenomenal. We are actually going to get him back to Knoxville today to get him further evaluated. But some cautious optimism that we could see him sooner rather than later.”

Chapman was taken to UAB Hospital for further evaluation following the injury in practice at Hoover Met. Chapman was aware of what happened and communicative following the injury.

Chapman is having a stellar senior campaign, hitting .316 for the Vols in 196 at-bats with 10 home runs and 44 RBI after hitting .273 in 216 at-bats as a junior. He slashed .306/.391/.603 in SEC play with seven homers, a team-best 13 doubles and 26 RBIs as a senior with 14 walks and 27 strikeouts.

Chapman tallied four hits in Saturday’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma with three singles and a triple. He drove in two runs and scored two runs. His two-run single in the top of the seventh cut Tennessee’s deficit to 10-8.

The outfielder has already scored seven more runs this year (51) compared to last (44). His strikeouts are way down (73 to 41) and his walks are up (31 from 21).

Chapman recorded a hit in Game 2 of the series. It was a double that drove in the final run of the game to add some insurance in the ninth inning. Chapman doubled in a run and scored two in the series opener as well.

Tennessee ended the regular season with a series win over Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. UT was 4-8 in SEC play on April 5 and finished at .500 with three series wins over the last four weekends and split the 10 conference weekends with a 5-5 record.

This is the first time the Vols have had a .500 record or better in SEC play in six straight seasons since the league went to 30 conference games. It is the second time it’s happened in program history. The program record for such is nine from 1968-76.