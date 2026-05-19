Reese Chapman out for Tennessee vs. South Carolina in SEC Tournament after practice injury

Reese Chapman was hit in the face by a line drive in Tennessee baseball‘s practice Monday before the SEC Tournament and will miss UT’s opener against South Carolina on Tuesday, a UT spokesperson said Monday.

Chapman was taken to UAB Hospital for further evaluation. Chapman was aware of what happened and communicative following the injury.

The senior right fielder’s availability for the rest of the tournament should Tennessee beat South Carolina is uncertain. He was listed as out on the Monday pregame availability report for the No. 10 seed Vols against the No. 15 seed Gamecocks (22-34) on Tuesday (5:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Hoover Met.

Chapman is having a stellar senior campaign, hitting .316 for the Vols in 196 at-bats with 10 home runs and 44 RBI after hitting .273 in 216 at-bats as a junior. He slashed .306/.391/.603 in SEC play with seven homers, a team-best 13 doubles and 26 RBIs as a senior with 14 walks and 27 strikeouts.

Chapman tallied four hits in Saturday’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma with three singles and a triple. He drove in two runs and scored two runs. His two-run single in the top of the seventh cut Tennessee’s deficit to 10-8.

The outfielder has already scored seven more runs this year (51) compared to last (44). His strikeouts are way down (73 to 41) and his walks are up (31 from 21).

Chapman recorded a hit in Game 2 of the series. It was a double that drove in the final run of the game to add some insurance in the ninth inning. Chapman doubled in a run and scored two in the series opener as well.

If Tennessee beats South Carolina, it faces No. 7 seed Arkansas (36-19) in the second round Wednesday.

Tennessee ended the regular season with a series win over Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. UT was 4-8 in SEC play on April 5 and finished at .500 with three series wins over the last four weekends and split the 10 conference weekends with a 5-5 record.

This is the first time the Vols have had a .500 record or better in SEC play in six straight seasons since the league went to 30 conference games. It is the second time it’s happened in program history. The program record for such is nine from 1968-76.