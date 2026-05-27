Josh Elander updates Reese Chapman's injury status ahead of Chapel Hill Regional

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander told the media that senior outfielder Reese Chapman will be “full-go” for the Chapel Hill Regional this weekend.

Elander initially labeled Chapman “day to day” after the senior outfielder was hit in the face by a line drive in Tennessee’s practice last Monday before the SEC Tournament. Chapman missed both of Tennessee’s games in Hoover, which included an 11-6 win over South Carolina and an 8-4 loss to Arkansas.

“It was kind of a freak accident yesterday,” Elander said during Tennessee’s game against the Gamecocks. “He got hit by a ball as he was coming in from the outfield. The people here at the SEC Tournament and UAB have been phenomenal. We are actually going to get him back to Knoxville today to get him further evaluated. But some cautious optimism that we could see him sooner rather than later.”

Chapman was taken to UAB Hospital for further evaluation following the injury in practice at the Hoover Met. Chapman was aware of what happened and communicative following the injury.

“As the actual timeline of what we’re looking at, I’m just glad Reese is in good spirits and we’ll see how it plays out over the next few days,” Elander concluded. “It was a pretty scary moment. But thank goodness he seems to be in a better spot than what we thought from the beginning.”

Chapman is having a stellar senior campaign, hitting .316 for the Vols in 196 at-bats with 10 home runs and 44 RBI after hitting .273 in 216 at-bats as a junior. He slashed .306/.391/.603 in SEC play with seven homers, a team-best 13 doubles and 26 RBIs as a senior with 14 walks and 27 strikeouts.

The outfielder has already scored seven more runs this year (51) compared to last (44). His strikeouts are way down (73 to 41) and his walks are up (31 from 21).

Elander’s Tennessee baseball team will begin their NCAA Tournament run in the Chapel Hill Regional as the No. 2 seed in the grouping this weekend. Tennessee’s first game versus No. 3 seed East Carolina will be on Friday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

North Carolina is the host team in the regional after being picked as the No. 5 overall seed in the field. VCU is the No. 4 seed.