The lineup mistake Rick Barnes regretted in Tennessee basketball's loss at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Collin Chandler clanged a free throw with 7.3 seconds to play Saturday, giving Tennessee basketball a glimmer of hope.

But the Wildcats promptly smashed that hope with an offensive rebound that left Vols coach Rick Barnes regretting a lineup that lacked DeWayne Brown.

“That was my fault,” Barnes said. “Again, that was my fault. I should have had DeWayne in there. Should have had him in there for that rebound, so I’ll take that one.”

No. 25 Tennessee tumbled 74-71 to Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Brown had 12 rebounds, his second-highest total this season and his most in SEC play. But he did not play for the final 6:33 and was on the bench for the most important rebound of the game.

Tennessee (16-7, 6-4 SEC) trailed by one when Chandler stepped to the line in the final 10 seconds.

The sophomore missed left, the ball careening off the rim across the lane. Kentucky forward Mouhamed Dioubate beat Vols guard Amari Evans on the block, gaining immediate inside position on Evans. Dioubate ran to the rebound and got there before Evans could recover or Felix Okpara could get to it.

Dioubate flung the ball out to Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen, who made two free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining for a 74-71 lead for Kentucky (17-6, 8-3).

Vols guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie missed a halfcourt attempt at the buzzer on Tennessee’s final effort to tie the game.

Nate Ament and Bishop Boswell were the other players on the court for the Vols on the possession.

J.P. Estrella made two free throws to pull Tennessee with 72-71 with 8.1 seconds to play. Ament fouled Chandler after an inbound pass to send the Chandler to the line.