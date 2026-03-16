Rick Barnes: Miami Ohio's record 'speaks volumes' as potential Tennessee March Madness opponent

Rick Barnes hadn’t really heard the discourse around Miami (Ohio) and its NCAA Tournament chances.

The Tennessee basketball coach didn’t really care either. He is impressed by what the Redhawks did in the regular season.

“I just think any time that you win 30 games it speaks volumes about you,” Barnes said Sunday.

The Vols could face Miami in their first-round NCAA Tournament game. Tennessee (22-11) earned a No. 6 seed in its eighth straight trip to March Madness under Barnes.

The Redhawks (31-1) play SMU (20-13) in the First Four on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, for a chance to be the No. 11 seed that faces the Vols on Friday in Philadelphia.

The Redhawks won their first 30 games this season before falling in the MAC Tournament quarterfinals to UMass. The Minutemen won 87-83 to hand Miami its first loss and preventing it from getting an automatic bid.

“When you get up around eight, nine, 10 games (without a loss), the season gets cranking and you get a big bullseye on your back,” Barnes said. “That means every night you go out, somebody’s trying to knock you off the perch. It pretty much tells you they’ve been a mentally tough team. Certainly a well-coached team.”

Miami, which won the MAC regular-season title with an 18-0 record, was still in the field easily.

Its resume came under scrutiny for its lowly regarded strength of schedule, which included multiple games against NAIA schools. Former Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, a current TNT analyst, criticized the Redhawks and their profile in the month leading up to the NCAA Tournament before changing his tune.

Barnes stood steadfast in his belief that winning 30 games speaks for itself no matter who the wins were against.

“I don’t care what league you play in,” Barnes said. “I spent early part of my career in the Southern Conference, the Colonial Conference and I know how good that competition was. The league that they come out of has proven that they can win in NCAA Tournament games. But again, you go through (the season), any time you got 30 wins, it speaks volumes about your character and your work ethic and your mental toughness.”