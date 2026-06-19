Ricky Ojeda commits to Tennessee baseball as UC Irvine transfer pitcher

Ricky Ojeda committed to Tennessee baseball, he announced Friday following an official visit to Knoxville on Monday and Tuesday.

Ojeda has a 3.60 ERA in 72 appearances with nine starts in three seasons at UC Irvine. The left-handed pitcher has struck out 219 in 180 innings with 74 walks. He is draft-eligible in July and is likely an early draft pick.

Ojeda posted 3.77 ERA with 62 strikeouts to 20 walks in 62 innings in 2026. He pitched in 18 games with seven starts with a 3-3 record. opponents tallied a .228 batting average against him. Ojeda was named All-Big west Honorable Mention in 2026.

The 5-foot-11 Ojeda was the Big West pitcher of the year in 2025 and received multiple All-American honors. He was 13-1 in 29 games with two starts and a 3.55 ERA. He struck out 83 in 66 innings.

As a freshman in 2024, Ojeda was 6-1 with a 3.46 ERA in 52 innings with one save. The southpaw struck out 74 and walked 25. Ojeda was named a Freshman All-American and All-Big West First Team as a pitcher.

Ojeda landed a spot on the Team USA Collegiate National Team last summer and made three appearances out of the bullpen vs. Japan in the Collegiate All-Star Series. He tossed 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball in the showcase with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Tennessee baseball has four transfer portal commitments

Braydon Kersey was the first player to commit to Tennessee as a transfer.

The two-way player hit .325 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs in a breakout sophomore season at Mercer. He pitched in 20 games with six saves, a 2-0 record and a 4.95 ERA. He hits left handed and can play multiple positions, including first base. He is a right-handed pitcher.

Brody Trosclair was second.

The Northwestern State left-handed pitcher had a 5-1 record and a 1.89 ERA in 10 appearances with four starts as a freshman. He is coming off elbow surgery in April, but is expected to pitch in the 2027 season.

Wyatt Hanoian was the third player to commit to Tennessee baseball out of the transfer portal.

Hanoian slashed .357/.498/.573 as a freshman second baseman at Air Force, earning Mountain West freshman of the year honors. The 5-foot-9 Hanoian walked 32 times and was hit by 24 pitches while striking out only 21 times.

The switch-hitting Hanoian had 24 extra-base hits with six homers, four triples and 14 doubles. He is a draft-eligible sophomore in 2027.