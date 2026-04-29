Riley Makalusky commits to Lady Vols basketball as West Virginia transfer

Riley Makalusky committed to Lady Vols basketball on Wednesday, filling the final spot on coach Kim Caldwell’s roster.

The 6-foot-2 forward is averaging 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 98 career games. She is a 39.4% 3-point shooter, hitting 97 of 246 attempts in three seasons.

Makalusky played at West Virginia last season after spending her first two seasons at Butler. She was named to the Big East all-freshman team after she averaged 6.7 points and shot 46.1% on 3-pointers. She averaged a career-best 8.1 points as a sophomore at Butler.

Makalusky is the 13th transfer portal addition for Caldwell and the Lady Vols, who started the offseason with no returning players but now filled out the roster.