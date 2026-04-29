Riley Makalusky commits to Lady Vols basketball as West Virginia transfer
Riley Makalusky committed to Lady Vols basketball on Wednesday, filling the final spot on coach Kim Caldwell’s roster.
The 6-foot-2 forward is averaging 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 98 career games. She is a 39.4% 3-point shooter, hitting 97 of 246 attempts in three seasons.
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Makalusky played at West Virginia last season after spending her first two seasons at Butler. She was named to the Big East all-freshman team after she averaged 6.7 points and shot 46.1% on 3-pointers. She averaged a career-best 8.1 points as a sophomore at Butler.
Makalusky is the 13th transfer portal addition for Caldwell and the Lady Vols, who started the offseason with no returning players but now filled out the roster.