Rylie Theuerkauf commits to Lady Vols basketball as latest Kim Caldwell transfer portal addition

Rylie Theuerkauf has committed to Lady Vols basketball and coach Kim Caldwell, she announced Tuesday.

Theuerkauf is the second transfer from Georgia in two days and the fifth transfer in the portal cycle for the Lady Vols.

Theuerkauf was Georgia’s best 3-point shooter last season. The junior hit 71 3-pointers at a 40.6% clip. The 5-9 guard averaged 11.9 points and scored in double-figures in nine of her final 12 games. She had two games with five 3-pointers and at least 20 points in that span.

Theuerkauf played her first two seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to Georgia. She started 23 of 29 games at Wake Forest as a sophomore, averaging 12.0 points.

She has one season of eligibility remaining.

Theuerkauf joins forward Zhen Craft as transfers from Georgia. Craft, who has three years of eligibility remaining, announced her transfer earlier Monday. Craft averaged 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game. She played in 27 games with four starts as a freshman. She has three years of eligibility remaining.

The pair joins guards Avery Mills and Naomi White and forward Harper Peterson as the newest Lady Vols.

Mills is transferring from Liberty where she averaged 15.3 points this season as a sophomore at Liberty, while shooting 42.7% on 3-pointers. She earned First Team All-Conference honors. She was also named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team in 2024.

White is transferring from Northern Arizona. She was the highest-scoring freshman in Division I last season. She averaged 20.8 points at Northern Arizona, where she set records for offense including single-season scoring (667 points) and 3-pointers made (92). White was named the Big Sky freshman of the year and earned first-team all-conference honors.

Peterson played sparingly this past season at Stanford after returning from a season-ending injury. She played in 10 games logging a total of 37 minutes on the floor and she scored a total of 11 points.

Peterson was 3 of 8 on 3-pointers. The 6-3 forward from Rocklin, California was a four-star recruit where she averaged 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. She was ranked the No. 87 prospect in her class.

Caldwell is rebuilding a roster that doesn’t have a returning player. The Lady Vols one signee in four-star guard Gabby Minus.