Sean Dunlap will play for Tennessee baseball as elite high school catcher

Sean Dunlap will play for Tennessee baseball, he told Volquest on Sunday.

Dunlap was ranked as the No. 49 prospect in the draft by ESPN and the No. 124 draft prospect by MLB.com.

Dunlap, the top-ranked high school prospect from Indiana according to Perfect Game, was the lone catcher in UT’s signing class. Perfect Game tabbed Dunlap as the No. 2 high school catcher and No. 38 recruit nationally.

Top-ranked high school catcher Will Brick was drafted in the fourth round by the Toronto Blue Jays, paving the way for Dunlap to be the top-ranked freshman catcher in the nation next season.

Dunlap making it through the draft and coming to campus makes it three straight seasons in which the Vols had a major win with a catcher in the draft. Levi Clark got to UT from the 2024 class and Trent Grindlinger did likewise in the 2025 class.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.