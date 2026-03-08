Look: The SEC Tournament bracket with Tennessee basketball as the No. 5 seed

Tennessee basketball is the No. 5 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament and will play Thursday afternoon in the second game of the early session at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The game will begin at approximately 3 p.m. Eastern Time on SEC Network.

The Vols will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 12 Auburn and No. 13 Mississippi State and will be looking to advance to face No. 4 Vanderbilt on Friday in the quarterfinal round.

The first game Thursday will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on SEC Network, with No. 8 Missouri facing either No. 9 Kentucky or No. 16 LSU.

Tennessee’s game on Thursday will start 25 minutes after the conclusion of the first game of the afternoon session and will be televised by SEC Network.

No. 23 Tennessee (21-10, 11-7 SEC) lost 86-82 to No. 24 Vanderbilt on Senior Day on Saturday at Food City Center, two weeks after a 69-65 win over the Commodores at Memorial Gym in Nashville.

Florida is the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament bracket, ahead of No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Arkansas. Vanderbilt moved up to the No. 4 seed with its win at Tennessee.

Four games will be played on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, leading up to semifinal round on Saturday, then Sunday afternoon’s championship game. The NCAA Tournament bracket will then be revealed Sunday evening on CBS.

The 2026 SEC Tournament schedule

Wednesday

No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 16 LSU (12:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

No. 12 Auburn vs. No. 13 Mississippi State (3 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

No. 10 Texas vs. No. 15 Ole Miss (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 South Carolina (9:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

Thursday

No. 8 Missouri vs. Kentucky/LSU winner (12:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

No. 5 Tennessee vs. Auburn/Miss. State winner (3 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

No. 7 Georgia vs. Texas/Ole Miss winner (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma/South Carolina winner (9:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

Friday

No. 1 Florida vs. Game 5 winner (1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Game 6 winner (3 p.m. ET, ESPN)

No. 2 Alabama vs. Game 7 winner (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

No. 3 Arkansas vs. Game 8 winner (9:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

Saturday

Semifinal, Game 13, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Semifinal, Game 14, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday

Championship, Game 15, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tennessee’s history in the SEC Tournament under Rick Barnes

Tennessee under Rick Barnes won the SEC Tournament in 2022 — the program’s first conference tournament championship since 1979 — and played in the SEC Tournament title game three other times (2018, 2019, 2025).

The Vols beat Mississippi State, Kentucky and Texas A&M over three days in Tampa in 2022 to win the conference tournament for the first time in 43 years.

Tennessee lost to Kentucky in 2018 in St. Louis and to Auburn a year later in Nashville. The Vols lost to Florida in last season’s SEC Tournament championship game after beating No. 13-seed Texas in the quarterfinals and No. 1-seed Auburn in the semifinals.

Tennessee was one-and-done as the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament in 2024, losing 73-56 to Mississippi State before going on an NCAA Tournament run to the first of two straight Elite Eights.

The Vols lost in the quarterfinals to Missouri in 2023, after beating Ole Miss a day earlier, and went to the semifinals in 2021 before losing to Alabama.

Tennessee played three games in the 2016 SEC Tournament, in the first year under Barnes, beating Auburn and Vanderbilt before losing to LSU in the quarterfinals as the No. 12 seed. The Vols were one-and-done in 2017 after a loss to Georgia in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed game.