Shawn Sullivan to play for Tennessee baseball, turn down MLB Draft

Shawn Sullivan is coming to play for Tennessee baseball, he told Volquest on Sunday.

The Vols right-handed pitcher signee was ranked as the No. 132 prospect in the draft, according to MLB.com.

The right-handed pitcher from Ohio is the No. 78 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, according to Perfect Game. He was the No. 2 prospect from Ohio and the state’s top right-handed pitcher.

Sullivan previously was committed to Alabama before he landed at Tennessee.

He informed Volquest during the 10th round of the MLB Draft that he was going to play for the Vols and turn down the draft.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.