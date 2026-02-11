LOOK: Sights & video of Lindsey Nelson Stadium following multi-year renovation project

Tennessee will open the college baseball season on Friday as the Vols usher in the Josh Elander era. The Vols are also unveiling the near multi-year renovation project transforming Lindsey Nelson Stadium. On Wednesday, the media got a grand tour of the ball yard with now boast a capacity of 8,012.

Main entrance

Premium entry down the third base line. A ticket booth is a few yards down to the left.

View from standing room only down the left field line.

Concession shop on the main concourse.

Vol Shop located just inside the main gate.

View from potential standing room only – overflow section on second level concourse.

View from inside the press box.

View from inside the TV booth.

View from the second level concourse – right above 200 section seats.

Third level suites.

Outside seats for suite one.

Outside seats for the Rocky Top Club.

Inside the suites.

Inside the suites.

From the third (suite) level, right behind home plate.

Rocky Top Club in suite level.

Rocky Top Club in suite level.

Outside bar in left field corner.

New left field gate. Will be completely done next offseason.

View from the Rocky Top Club seats on suite level.

View from centerfield.

Notes on all the changes to Tennessee’s Lindsey Nelson Stadium: