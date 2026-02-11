LOOK: Sights & video of Lindsey Nelson Stadium following multi-year renovation project
Tennessee will open the college baseball season on Friday as the Vols usher in the Josh Elander era. The Vols are also unveiling the near multi-year renovation project transforming Lindsey Nelson Stadium. On Wednesday, the media got a grand tour of the ball yard with now boast a capacity of 8,012.
Notes on all the changes to Tennessee’s Lindsey Nelson Stadium:
- NEW: Home plate entrance and plaza area, wider main concourse with more TVs and directional signage
- NEW: Third level suites and club space with a CLT roof. The roof is more sustainable and adds warmth.
- NEW: Additional chairback seats under a new mezzanine level connected to the seating bowl, as well as additional standing room only areas to further increase capacity for LNS
- NEW: Right field restrooms and concessions
- NEW: Left field Yee-Haw/Ol Smoky bar on main concourse
- NEW: Kitchen which will enhance the food offerings throughout Lindsey Nelson Stadium
- NEW: Team merchandise shop inside the main entrance
- NEW: Third base line restrooms, a mother’s room and concessions which will open around SEC play
- NEW: Multiple elevators
- NEW: Permanent, programmable LED and stadium lighting
- NEW: Turf field
- Fully completed mezzanine level with a new broadcast booth, radio booths, media work area and game operations booth
- Renovated concessions and restrooms on main concourse behind home plate
- MVP Room expansion – new restrooms, bar and food service area
- Stadium Capacity: 8,012