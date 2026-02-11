Skip to main content
Tennessee
LOOK: Sights & video of Lindsey Nelson Stadium following multi-year renovation project

On3 imageby: Brent Hubbs38 minutes agoBrent_Hubbs

Tennessee will open the college baseball season on Friday as the Vols usher in the Josh Elander era. The Vols are also unveiling the near multi-year renovation project transforming Lindsey Nelson Stadium. On Wednesday, the media got a grand tour of the ball yard with now boast a capacity of 8,012.

Main entrance
Premium entry down the third base line. A ticket booth is a few yards down to the left.
View from standing room only down the left field line.
Concession shop on the main concourse.
Vol Shop located just inside the main gate.
View from potential standing room only – overflow section on second level concourse.
View from inside the press box.
View from inside the TV booth.
View from the second level concourse – right above 200 section seats.
Third level suites.
Outside seats for suite one.
Outside seats for the Rocky Top Club.
Inside the suites.
From the third (suite) level, right behind home plate.
Rocky Top Club in suite level.
Outside bar in left field corner.
New left field gate. Will be completely done next offseason.
View from the Rocky Top Club seats on suite level.
View from centerfield.

Notes on all the changes to Tennessee’s Lindsey Nelson Stadium:

  • NEW: Home plate entrance and plaza area, wider main concourse with more TVs and directional signage
  • NEW: Third level suites and club space with a CLT roof. The roof is more sustainable and adds warmth. 
  • NEW: Additional chairback seats under a new mezzanine level connected to the seating bowl, as well as additional standing room only areas to further increase capacity for LNS
  • NEW: Right field restrooms and concessions
  • NEW: Left field Yee-Haw/Ol Smoky bar on main concourse
  • NEW: Kitchen which will enhance the food offerings throughout Lindsey Nelson Stadium
  • NEW: Team merchandise shop inside the main entrance
  • NEW: Third base line restrooms, a mother’s room and concessions which will open around SEC play
  • NEW: Multiple elevators
  • NEW: Permanent, programmable LED and stadium lighting
  • NEW: Turf field
  • Fully completed mezzanine level with a new broadcast booth, radio booths, media work area and game operations booth
  • Renovated concessions and restrooms on main concourse behind home plate
  • MVP Room expansion – new restrooms, bar and food service area
  • Stadium Capacity: 8,012