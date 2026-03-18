SMU's Andy Enfield updates BJ Edwards 'avoidable' injury, blames Cal arena setup

SMU coach Andy Enfield didn’t have a definitive update on Tuesday. The availability of guard BJ Edwards for Wednesday’s First Four game against Miami (Ohio) is still up in the air.

“Obviously it’s going to be a situation where if he can go, great,” Enfield said during his press conference in Dayton. “But we’re always going to do what’s best for the student-athlete, so we feel great right now, and he looked great yesterday.”

Either No. 11 SMU (20-13) or No. 11 Miami (Ohio) (31-1) will advance out of the First Four to face No. 6 Tennessee (22-11) on Friday (4:25 p.m. Eastern Time) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Region.

SMU and Miami on Wednesday are scheduled for a 9:15 p.m. Eastern Time start on truTV.

Edwards hasn’t played since hurting his ankle in SMU’s loss at Cal on February 25. Without him, the Mustangs have lost five of their last six games.

“B.J. has been a great player for us all year,” Enfield said, “the most improved players we’ve ever coached or one of the most improved. So he’s had a terrific season. He’s helped us win a lot of games the last two seasons.”

And the injury should’ve never happened, according to Enfield. On Tuesday he blamed the setup at Cal’s Haas Pavilion.

“He had an unfortunate injury,” he said. “He fell into (the) Cal basket support. The basket support is too close to the baseline and there’s not enough clearance. It’s like a Paul George-type injury where he hit the basket support and hurt his ankle. But he’s made a lot of progress.

“By the way,” Enfield continued, candidly, “I don’t see how in today’s environment you don’t have enough clearance under the basket at a power-conference school. But that’s an avoidable injury.”

Should SMU beat Miami, the first round on Friday would be a reunion for Edwards, who spent his freshman season at Tennessee in 2022-23, before transferring to SMU and playing for the Mustangs the last three seasons.

“We certainly didn’t want BJ to leave when he left,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said on Sunday.

“BJ is one of the special kids that we’ve had,” Barnes added. “I mean, he’s a great person, mother’s a great lady and I know just we’re all happy for him.”

Edwards has been a star and one of the biggest reasons SMU is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. The Mustangs are looking for their first NCAA Tournament win since 1988.

He’s averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 33.2 minutes per game for SMU this season. He has two triple-doubles this season, 24 points, 13 assists and 10 steals against Arkansas State on November 21 and 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Cal State Fullerton on December 28.

“B.J. has made a lot of progress,” Enfield said of the injury. “He works every day with our trainer, Ray. Yesterday he looked really good. He made a lot of shots. He’s shooting the ball well, moving well. We feel great about it.”