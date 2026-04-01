Josh Elander updates Stone Lawless' injury, timeline for Tennessee baseball

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander provided an injury update on catcher Stone Lawless Tuesday night after the Vols’ 13-4 win over Austin Peay.

Lawless was struck in the face by an 89 mph pitch in the third inning on Sunday in Nashville during Tennessee’s 16-15 defeat against Vanderbilt.

“He looks better. The update there from Woody (Jeff Wood) and our training staff is he has a facial fracture and a fracture in his nose,” Elander said. “He is in great hands with our people here. Dr. (Chris) Klanck has done an amazing job with him.

“He’s got to get that swelling down in his eye before we figure out what the next steps are.”

The redshirt sophomore was Tennessee’s designated hitter in the ballgame he was injured.

Sources told Volquest during the game that Lawless was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a facial injury. A UT spokesman later confirmed the report, adding that “he is alert and coherent.”

Lawless stayed on the ground for several minutes after being hit by the pitch. Tennessee Associate Director of Sports Medicine Jeff Wood was seen examining his left eye on the field before Lawless was helped back to the dugout.

The veteran was later helped off the field down the right field line to the gate where the busses were parked.

“He is a huge part of our team and will continue to be,” Elander continued. “He was here today and he was here yesterday. Sending good vibes to him. I know we all said a prayer for him over the deal. It was a very, very scary deal. Love that kid and he is going to bring a lot of value until he is back out there on the field.”

Lawless popped out to shortstop in his first plate appearance in the second inning on Sunday. The veteran was 1-for-10 in the series after catching both extra-inning games on Friday and Saturday, games that totaled a combined 26 innings.

The catcher is hitting .250 for Tennessee this season with four home runs and 10 RBIs. Lawless is a career .268 hitter for Tennessee with nine home runs and 30 RBI over 50 career games with 42 starts and 127 at-bats.