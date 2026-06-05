Stone Lawless returning to Tennessee baseball for 2027 season

Stone Lawless is returning to Tennessee baseball for the 2027, he told Volquest on Friday.

Lawless joins a growing group of Vols who have confirmed their return for the 2027 season, a list that includes Cam Appenzeller, Landon Mack, Trent Grindlinger, Will Haas, Nic Abraham, Chandler Day and Jackson Estes.

The redshirt sophomore slashed .234/.366/.467 this past spring with seven home runs and 19 RBI. Lawless scored 21 runs, doubled four times and walked on 17 occasions.

The catcher missed almost three weeks of game action halfway through Southeastern Conference play after getting hit in the face by an 89-mph pitch at Vanderbilt on March 29. Lawless suffered a facial fracture but returned to action against Ole Miss on April 18. Her took a foul ball off the mask in early May at Kentucky, but returned the next game.

Lawless finished the season with two hits in the chapel Hill Regional and drove in two runs in a loss to VCU.

In three seasons with Tennessee, the catcher has played in 68 games with 55 starts and has hit for a .253 average with 12 home runs and 39 RBI.

“I think it starts with me, Levi (Clark), and some other older guys coming back that we got to set the tone, right? What is the standard? I think we could’ve done a better job than that early on in the year. Kind of let some things slide we shouldn’t have, just in terms of the way we play and the way we go about things,” Lawless said of adjustments moving forward. “I think it’s easy, we can point fingers and say this and that and that, but at the end of the day, your older guys got to be the leaders, and I think we need to do a better job of leading everyone, whether that’s talking to the coaches, or talking to the freshmen, or talking to the third-year vets.

“Like, there’s got to be a standard set across from the top to the bottom.”

Lawless is eligible for the MLB Draft in July.