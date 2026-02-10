Trio of Vols named to NCBWA Preseason Stopper of the Year Watch List

Opening Day is three days out for Josh Elander and Tennessee baseball as the Vols are set to host Nicholls on Friday, February 13 to begin the new season. With barely any time to spare, the final few preseason accolades have made their way to Knoxville.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association unveiled their Preseason Watch List for the Stopper of the Year on Monday and three Tennessee baseball bullpen arms made the cut. Senior southpaw Brandon Arvidson and junior transfer righties Bo Rhudy and Brady Frederick each make an appearance on the list.

Arvidson, a southpaw, managed a 2-0 record and 4.19 ERA across 38.2 innings pitched with 70 strikeouts and 22 walks in 30 games last year. Opponents tallied just a .196 batting average against him as he allowed only eight extra base hits all season. The lefty hit his stride in postseason play for the Vols, throwing a career-high 5.1 innings of relief against Texas in the Southeastern Conference Tournament and striking out a career-best 12 against Wake Forest in the Knoxville Regional.

The veteran could be used in a variety of roles this year for new pitching coach Josh Reynolds and that includes starting games. Arvidson was named a preseason first-team All-SEC recipient.

Frederick – the sidearm, almost submarine, pitcher from the right side- played a massive role in East Tennessee State (where he transferred from) sweeping both the SoCon regular season and tournament championships in 2025. The Bucs, in large part due to the former Bearden Bulldog, earned the No. 3 seed in the Nashville Regional last season. Frederick compiled an impressive 8-2 record with a 2.67 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 2025, making 24 appearances out of the bullpen with no starts. The righty tossed starter-like innings with 77.2 on the year, striking out 76 batters while walking 19. He allowed 25 runs (23 earned) on 50 hits and gave up a combined 23 extra-base hits on the campaign.

The former Buc was named a second team preseason All-American by the publication last week. Frederick has also racked up preseason All-American nods from Perfect Game and D1 Baseball.

Rhudy, a transfer from Kennesaw State, compiled a 2-0 record in 2025 with a 3.16 ERA across 37 innings on the mound. He struck out 44 batters and walked five in 21 appearances as a sophomore with opponents hitting .212 against him. Seven of his 13 earned runs on the year came on two games against West Virginia and West Georgia.

The hurler was named First-Team All-Conference USA, logging a 0.51 ERA in 17.2 innings in league contests. He compiled a 6-1 record with a 2.97 ERA with 11 saves over 72.2 IP in two seasons.

Preseason Accolades for Vols

INF/OF Henry Ford: First Team All-American (Perfect Game), Third Team All-American (D1 Baseball, NCBWA), First Team All-SEC (OF)

RHP Brady Frederick: Second Team (NCBWA), Third Team All-American (Perfect Game, D1 Baseball), Stopper of the Year Watch List (NCBWA)

RHP Tegan Kuhns: Second Team All-American (Baseball America)

OF/LHP Blaine Brown: Second Team All-American (Baseball America)

C/OF Garrett Wright: Third Team All-American (NCBWA)

RHP Brandon Arvidson: First Team All-SEC (RP), Stopper of the Year Watch List (NCBWA)

RHP Bo Rhudy: Stopper of the Year Watch List (NCBWA)

1B/C: Levi Clark: Second Team All-SEC (1B)