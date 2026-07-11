Tegan Kuhns picked No. 32 by Cardinals in first round of 2026 MLB Draft

Tegan Kuhns was drafted No. 32 overall by the St Louis Cardinals in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday.

The right-handed pitcher becomes the first first-round pick of the Josh Elander era at Tennessee. Tennessee baseball had four first-round picks in 2025 and nine first-round picks in the past four drafts under former head coach Tony Vitello while Elander was on staff as the top assistant.

UT has a first-round pick in five straight drafts. It is the second straight season in which the Cardinals took a Tennessee pitcher in the first round. They took Liam Doyle No. 5 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Kuhns entered the draft as MLB.com’s No. 24 prospect. The pitcher was tabbed as the No. 22 draft prospect by Baseball America and No. 33 draft prospect by Perfect Game.

Tegan Kuhns picked No. 32 by Cardinals out of Tennessee

Kuhns was Tennessee’s ace in 2026 as a draft-eligible sophomore.

Kuhns took a major step in the spring with a 5-5 record and 3.56 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) that spanned 81 innings pitched. He struck out 106 and walked 16 with an opposing batting average of .254. Kuhns was named second team All-SEC in 2026.

Kuhns was dominant in his start against previously No. 4 ranked Texas on May 8 with a brilliant seven-inning shutout effort. He allowed no runs, walked one and struck out 15 Longhorns in the game. The 15 punchouts was a career-high and tied Casan Evans (LSU) for the most by an SEC pitcher in a regular season game for the campaign.

The 15 strikeouts were also the most by a Tennessee pitcher since James Adkins accomplished the feat against Winthrop in a 2005 Knoxville Regional victory. He also impressed with an eight-inning, complete game shutout effort over Alabama on April 24.

Tegan Kuhns was a highly ranked prospect out of high school

Kuhns was considered the No. 45 player in the 2024 class by Perfect Game and rated as the No. 11 right-handed pitcher in the class. The hurler was named the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania, where he attended Gettysburg Area High school as a prep athlete.

As a freshman in 2024, Kuhns appeared in 15 games with 10 starts. He was 2-4 on the season with a 5.40 ERA in 36.2 innings pitched. Kuhns logged 40 strikeouts with 16 walks as a rookie.