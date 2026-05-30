What Josh Elander said about Tegan Kuhns' illness-hampered start against VCU

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Josh Elander hoped Tennessee baseball would get 80 or more pitches out of Tegan Kuhns against VCU on Saturday.

That wasn’t in the cards for Kuhns or the Vols as the sophomore pitcher dealt with an illness during the game.

“It is a guy who has been sick the last two or three days,” Elander said. “He has been running and forth — you guys can guess where — inbetween innings trying to put himself in a good spot. Hydrating. He gave us everything he had. Just proud of how he competed today. He gave us everything.”

Kuhns started and pitched four innings in Tennessee’s season-ending 5-4 loss to VCU in the Chapel Hill Regional. He struck out six, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk.

Kuhns labored through the fourth inning and called team trainer Jeff Wood and Elander out during a mound visit with pitching coach Josh Reynolds. The Vols got him fluids and electrolytes.

The sophomore pitched through the rest of the inning before departing.

“Tegan is a warrior,” Elander said. “He is a winner. He is going to be pitch in the big leagues for a long time. Whoever is lucky enough to get him with their first pick is going to be very lucky.”

Kuhns went 5-5 with a 3.56 ERA entering Saturday. He is a likely first-round pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.