Two-way Blaine Brown named starting pitcher for Tennessee's first midweek contest

The most exciting player for Tennessee baseball during the opening weekend was slugger Blaine Brown. The two-way player will continue putting on a show as the starting pitcher for the Vols in Tuesday’s midweek battle with UNC Asheville.

Tennessee (3-0) welcomes the Bulldogs (2-2) to Lindsey Nelson Stadium for the first midweek bout of the season. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET with the stream being found on the SEC Network+.

Brown was a prized addition for the Vols out for the transfer portal from Rice. The athlete is a two-way prospect with his bat dominating headlines during Tennessee’s season-opening sweep of Nicholls. Over the course of the weekend, Brown went 8-for-14 with three home runs, five RBI, seven runs scored and one walk in three games.

The sophomore started the opener on Friday as the club’s designated hitter before playing left field in games two and three of the series. In the final preseason scrimmage work five days prior to Opening Day, Brown ‘started’ the Sunday bout and tossed a screless first inning with two punchouts.

Brown will likely act as an ‘opener’ on Tuesday and that is something coach Josh Elander sad could be in the cards for the southpaw this season.

“He opened up the game and he was 93-95 (mph) with over seven foot of extension, really kind of cutting it loose,” Elander said last week of Brown’s final preseason outing. “That (velocity) ticked up a little bit. Then that gives him the freedom to then kind of just go to DH, so take focus, go get us some outs. So, there’s some opener capabilities there.”

Brown put on a show for the Vols in his first three games with his new team. Four of his eight hits in the series were for extra bases and he scored seven runs in the process. Two of his three home runs in Saturday’s doubleheader left the yard with more than 110 miles per hour exit velocity.

“Special player. I think he’s just been getting better each and every day,” Elander said of Brown on Saturday. “It’s funny, I was jogging by, off the field, at the end of the game, and the umpire was like, ‘Well, at least he finally got out!’ And he hit one right to the track right there. But, pretty cool to see him having fun and playing loose. He’s just a slow heart rate, very gifted. We’re expecting special things from Blaine all year long.”