Tennessee is officially once again an Adidas school

At the stroke of midnight, Tennessee officially became an Adidas school again. The Vols have ended their 12-year marriage with Nike and are returning to the three stripes for the first time since 2014.

Tennessee made the announcement last August that it had agreed to 10-year deal with Adidas when the Nike contract expired on June 30. So as of July 1, it’s Tennessee and Adidas again.

For fans, the focus is on what the uniforms will look like and what merchandise will be available for them in the coming days and weeks. Tennessee will roll out uniform looks for all sports starting Monday.

For athletics director Danny White, this is a large and important business deal. And it’s a deal that 11 months later has White pleased with the decision

“John Miller who is the president and CEO of Adidas North America has a great team,” White told Volquest. “That’s what really impressed me with them from the first time I sat down with them. They are forward thinking. They have been on the cutting edge of NIL and athlete branding. They have made college a huge priority. They have made Tennessee a huge priority within that priority. We have worked a ton with that team over the last year not just with NIL, but different co-branding things we can do to help each other with our stated goals. They want to gain market share and they want a college emphasis to help them do that and we want to win championships and think we can both help each other do those things.”

The financials of the 10-year agreement have not been disclosed.

However, Tennessee was in a position of leverage for the agreement because of their standing in licensing product sales, television ratings as well as ongoing annual attendance records in multiple sports. White is confident it’s one of the largest apparel agreements in the college landscape. Beyond the dollars which are vital in today’s world, being a priority was a key component for White and his team as they worked through the process of choosing a new partner.

For Adidas, the focus over the past 18 months was simple: They wanted back on Rocky Top.

“We had a great relationship with them back in the day,” Chris McGuire, the Vice President of Sports Marketing for Adidas North America, stated. “We have always kept monitoring when that opportunity would present itself again because we thought it was a great brand fit for us.”

To prioritize Tennessee, Adidas has put money into the NIL space. It has placed a company rep on campus to address any needs immediately. It has given Tennessee design control.

“I think it means everything,” White said. “It means a lot of things. The money certainly is a reflection of that. The numbers on the contract tell the story and we have a pretty good contract. Priority in terms of just working with our team. We have really talented people. Our creative team is second to none. They do great work. There has been a ton of collaboration with Adidas’ content people. A ton of collaboration with both PR teams. The equipment staff is still pretty important in an apparel deal. We need to outfit our teams and all of that. I think it’s been really, really good.

“We are excited to get rolling with it in a public way next week.”