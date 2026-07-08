Tennessee unveils new Summitt Blue alternate Adidas uniforms

Tennessee unveiled its Summitt Blue alternate uniforms for the women’s basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball programs on Wednesday, honoring to the legacy of legendary former Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt.

The Summitt Blue alternate uniforms made their debut during the 2022-23 season.

Into the blue \ pic.twitter.com/nkYfbVAYaY — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) July 8, 2026

Orange, white uniforms already released for Lady Vols

Orange jerseys for the Lady Vols were released on Monday. The orange women’s basketball uniform feature the Tennessee bold wordmark and more Summitt Blue outline on both the top and shorts. The white women’s basketball uniform has Lady Vols in script across the chest, a center-collar Adidas logo and a Summitt Blue and orange piping on the jersey and shorts.

The orange softball uniforms feature the Tennessee script word mark, outlined in Summitt Blue and a Lady Vols logo on the left sleeve. The white softball jersey has Tennessee in script across the chest in orange, outlined in Summitt Blue. The orange number on the front and back is also outlined in Summitt Blue and Summitt Blue piping is on the orange sleeves.

The white volleyball jersey, paired with black shorts, features the Lady Vols script across the chest in Summitt Blue, above orange numbers. The orange volleyball jersey is also paired with black shorts.

The orange soccer uniform has the Tennessee word mark across the chest of the jersey and has orange shorts. The white soccer jersey features a checkerboard pattern underneath a Lady Vols logo, as well as a Tri-Star logo on the back, above the number.

Dark Mode alternate uniforms to be released Thursday

The all-black Dark Mode alternate uniforms will be revealed on Thursday.

Tennessee football introduced a version of the Dark Mode look in 2021, then added a black helmet to the uniform in 2022 and has worn it once per season since.

Tennessee basketball added a Dark Mode alternate two years ago and Tennessee baseball won the national championship in 2024 wearing black jerseys and black hats.

Merchandise available for purchase on Friday

Fan merchandise will be available for purchase both online and in stores beginning Friday.

Tennessee made the move back to Adidas after spending the last 11 years wearing Nike. The Vols wore Adidas for 20 years before signing with Nike in 2015.

It was reported last August that the Vols and Lady Vols would be returning to Adidas after agreeing to a new 10-year contract, which began last Wednesday.

“Our mission is to build the nation’s premier athletics department and set the standard in college sports,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said. “Partnering with adidas is a natural fit, as their commitment to being the world’s leading sports brand aligns with our vision. We are excited to unveil our new adidas partnership and showcase a fresh look to Vol Nation in the coming days.”