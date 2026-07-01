What to know about Tennessee's switch to Adidas from uniform unveiling to retail availability

Tennessee athletics has dropped the Swoosh for the three stripes, officially making the apparel change from Adidas to Nike on Wednesday. The 10-year deal was initially announced last August, after the Vols and Lady Vols spent the previous decade wearing Nike.

Terms of the contract between Tennessee and Adidas have not been disclosed.

“Our mission is to build the premier athletics department in the country and to lead the way in college sports,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said when the deal was announced. “Partnering with Adidas is an ideal fit, as their mission is to be the best sports brand in the world.”

When will we see Tennessee’s new uniforms?

While the contract officially begins Wednesday, the full rollout of new uniform designs for the Vols and Lady Vols isn’t expected to be released on Day 1.

Instead, Tennessee will release uniform sets across multiple sports — home, road and alternate uniforms — over multiple days, stretching through next week.

The Vols and Lady Vols will have their traditional orange home uniforms and white road uniforms along with multiple alternates to unveil during the week.

Will Dark Mode and Smokey Grey continue with Adidas?

Dark Mode will continue during the Adidas contract. The black alternate football uniform made its debut in 2021 and an all-black alternate helmet was introduced in 2022, with the Vols wearing the uniform once per season since then. The look has also stretched to baseball, with black jerseys and black hats, and men’s basketball, which added its own all-black alternate in 2024.

The Smokey Grey alternate uniform, which got its start with Adidas in 2013, is also expected to continue and be part of the new apparel deal. Tennessee football has worn a unique Smokey Grey alternate each season over the last four years and the Smokey Grey Series is expected to continue with different looks year over year. This year’s Smokey Grey uniforms are not expected to be announced in the initial rollout.

The Summitt Blue alternate uniform worn by the Lady Vols in multiple sports is also expected to continue with the Adidas contract.

When will Adidas apparel be available for purchase?

While the uniform rollout is expected to stretch into next week, the wait will continue for Tennessee fans looking to buy Adidas apparel.

Adidas merchandise is expected to be available in stores and online for purchase on Friday, July 10.

Tennessee has ‘primary’ creative control in uniform design

When the Adidas deal was announced in August, it was noted that Tennessee’s in-house creative team would “remain the primary driver of uniform design throughout the partnership” and that Adidas would “collaborate closely with Tennessee Creative, lending the brand’s design expertise and innovative products to elevate the signature look of the Tennessee Volunteers.”

“From day one of these conversations,” Alicia Longworth, Tennessee’s deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer, said, “Adidas has assured us that the existing design ethos of Tennessee Athletics is critically important to their ambitions for our brand.

“We see immense potential in leveraging Adidas’ legacy in culture and sport to further enhance the work of collegiate athletics’ most talented creative team.”

How long is the Adidas contract?

Tennessee and Adidas agreed to a 10-year contract.

The Vols and Lady Vols spent the last 10 years with Nike as their official apparel provider, after spending the 20 previous years wearing Adidas.

“This marks an important moment for our organization,” John Miller, president of Adidas North America, said in a press release in August, “as we reestablish our partnership with the University of Tennessee who shares our commitment to providing student athletes and fans with best-in-class product and opportunities that not only elevate college athletics, but redefine the future of college sports.”

Is NIL money part of Tennessee’s deal with Adidas?

Tennessee returned to Adidas to be one of the flagship schools for the Adidas brand, but also because of Name, Image and Likeness, with NIL money for the Vols and Lady Vols included in the deal.

“The role of a college athletics sideline partner has changed dramatically in the 11 years since we last partnered with Tennessee Athletics,” said Chris McGuire, Adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing, North America.

“Adidas is establishing a new standard for investment in NIL with this partnership that will sustain UT’s powerful athletics program as the university continues competing for championships for years to come.”