Tennessee unveils new orange Adidas uniforms

Tennessee unveiled its new orange Adidas uniforms across all sports on Monday in videos and photos posted on social media. The Vols and Lady Vols started a new 10-year contract with the apparel brand last week.

Three Stripes \ Big Orange pic.twitter.com/06RyrMSVZJ — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) July 6, 2026

White uniforms will be revealed Tuesday, Summitt Blue uniforms Wednesday and Dark Mode alternates Thursday. Tennessee’s new Adidas fan merchandise will be available for purchase both online and in stores beginning Friday.

‘Partnering with adidas is a natural fit’

Tennessee athletics spent the last 11 years wearing Nike as its official apparel provider. The Vols and Lady Vols spent the previous 20 years wearing Adidas, before reuniting for the new deal.

“Our mission is to build the nation’s premier athletics department and set the standard in college sports,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said. “Partnering with adidas is a natural fit, as their commitment to being the world’s leading sports brand aligns with our vision. We are excited to unveil our new adidas partnership and showcase a fresh look to Vol Nation in the coming days.”

Tennessee’s move to Adidas was made official in a press release last August. Terms of the deal weren’t reported, but the announcement did include the NIL aspect.

Both Tennessee and Adidas posted launch videos on social media Thursday, including Peyton Manning modeling the new home football jersey in the Adidas video and former Tennessee basketball forward Ron Slay narrating the Tennessee video.

Will Smokey Grey continue with Adidas?

The Smokey Grey alternate uniform, which got its start with Adidas in 2013, will continue and be part of the new apparel deal. Tennessee football has worn a unique Smokey Grey alternate each season over the last four years as part of the Smokey Grey Series, which will continue with different looks year over year. This year’s Smokey Grey uniforms are not expected to be announced in the initial rollout.

Dark Mode will continue during the Adidas contract. The black alternate football uniform made its debut in 2021 and an all-black alternate helmet was introduced in 2022, with the Vols wearing the uniform once per season since then.

The look has also stretched to baseball, with black jerseys and black hats, and men’s basketball, which added its own all-black alternate in 2024.

Tennessee has ‘primary’ creative control in uniform design

When the Adidas deal was announced in August, it was noted that Tennessee’s in-house creative team would “remain the primary driver of uniform design throughout the partnership” and that Adidas would “collaborate closely with Tennessee Creative, lending the brand’s design expertise and innovative products to elevate the signature look of the Tennessee Volunteers.”

“From day one of these conversations,” Alicia Longworth, Tennessee’s deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer, said, “Adidas has assured us that the existing design ethos of Tennessee Athletics is critically important to their ambitions for our brand.

“We see immense potential in leveraging Adidas’ legacy in culture and sport to further enhance the work of collegiate athletics’ most talented creative team.”