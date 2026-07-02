Tennessee announces release schedule for new Adidas uniforms

Tennessee will unveil its new Adidas uniforms across all sports beginning Monday. The week will start with the home orange uniforms for the Vols and Lady Vols, followed by white road uniforms on Tuesday, Summitt Blue uniforms for the Lady Vols on Wednesday and the all-black Dark Mode alternate uniforms on Thursday.

Tennessee’s new Adidas fan merchandise will be available for purchase online and in stores beginning Friday, July 10.

“Our mission is to build the nation’s premier athletics department and set the standard in college sports,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said. “Partnering with adidas is a natural fit, as their commitment to being the world’s leading sports brand aligns with our vision. We are excited to unveil our new adidas partnership and showcase a fresh look to Vol Nation in the coming days.”

Both Adidas and Tennessee announced the new partnership with launch videos on Thursday. The Adidas video was narrated by Peyton Manning, who modeled the new home football jersey.

Manning wore Adidas apparel during his Tennessee career. The Vols and Lady Vols spent the last 10 years wearing Nike, after Adidas was the apparel provider the previous 20 years.

Tennessee and Adidas announced their reunion in August, with the two sides entering into an ew 10-year partnership.

Straight from The Sheriff’s mouth @Vol_Sports



Welcome to the \ family pic.twitter.com/c9y4Riom6y — adidas US Football (@adidasFballUS) July 2, 2026

Will Smokey Grey continue with Adidas?

The Smokey Grey alternate uniform, which got its start with Adidas in 2013, will continue and be part of the new apparel deal. Tennessee football has worn a unique Smokey Grey alternate each season over the last four years as part of the Smokey Grey Series, which will continue with different looks year over year. This year’s Smokey Grey uniforms are not expected to be announced in the initial rollout.

Dark Mode will continue during the Adidas contract. The black alternate football uniform made its debut in 2021 and an all-black alternate helmet was introduced in 2022, with the Vols wearing the uniform once per season since then.

The look has also stretched to baseball, with black jerseys and black hats, and men’s basketball, which added its own all-black alternate in 2024.

Tennessee has ‘primary’ creative control in uniform design

When the Adidas deal was announced in August, it was noted that Tennessee’s in-house creative team would “remain the primary driver of uniform design throughout the partnership” and that Adidas would “collaborate closely with Tennessee Creative, lending the brand’s design expertise and innovative products to elevate the signature look of the Tennessee Volunteers.”

“From day one of these conversations,” Alicia Longworth, Tennessee’s deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer, said, “Adidas has assured us that the existing design ethos of Tennessee Athletics is critically important to their ambitions for our brand.

“We see immense potential in leveraging Adidas’ legacy in culture and sport to further enhance the work of collegiate athletics’ most talented creative team.”