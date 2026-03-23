What Tennessee LEO coach Andrew Jackson said about the first week of spring practice

Tennessee LEO’s coach Andrew Jackson finds himself in a unique position as Jackson is managing the entire defensive line while veteran Rodney Garner is out after an off-season surgery. For Jackson, the experience has helped him get to know his new players and learn coach Garner’s style from a different perspective.

I’m just wondering how the start of spring has gone. I mean, Coach Garner not being here, and, you know, all of a sudden now you’ve got the whole room. Kind of what’s your approach been like with those guys, and how do you think it’s going?

First off, starting with teaching the schemes and getting to know everybody, so it’s actually been an opportunity for me to spread out to just the line and Leo room, meet some of the D-linemen, and get to some of how Rodney does things, but from the player’s perspective. So it’s been good. It’s been a little bit hectic, but we hit the ground running. It’s not nothing I’ve ever, but it’s been a fast pace for sure.

Coach, just how unique is this situation? I know you’re trying to be yourself, but I’m sure he’s probably giving you pointers, right? He’s probably making sure you’re, you’re drilling this and that. How, how do you kinda go about it?

Yeah, well, really just using the same verbiage. I mean, football coaches, we have a thousand different ways to say the same thing. So number one is just not trying to trip the kids up and use the same language. Trying to add the way I do things and mixing it in is a little bit of a challenge, but, Coach Garner’s such a good coach, and he’s got these guys where they’re able to really coach me on how they do things and how the process goes. We’re all able to get on the same page rather quickly in one week.

How does that work with Rodney in terms of like, are you calling him after practice? I mean, is he supposed to kinda like lay low and not get himself all into your work? ‘Cause we all know he likes to coach a certain way.

Well, you know Rod. You know, he’s not laying low. But he’s been on Zoom, so sometimes it sounds like the voice of God’s above us when he starts yelling in the air on the Zoom. So he’s been involved plenty. Through COVID, through Zoom technology, everybody’s gotten real efficient at that. So it’s been pretty smooth and easy to keep him involved as much as we can even though he’s not here in the physical.

What’s your assessment of your ends and those Leos? What have you learned about them since you’ve been here? What have you seen out of them the, the first week or so of practice that you like?

They’re an eager group, and there’s a lot of football savviness and knowledge within the group. There’s different various body types between the end and leo groups. So you got guys like Chaz Coleman who are quicker, faster. You got guys like MarIon Dye and Tyre Weathersby who are stronger power guys. So we’ve got the perfect combination a mixture of bodies and people to mix in there. But they’re all heads-up, conscientious kids, and they’re able to pick up the stuff rather quickly.

How would you compare your vocal coaching to Rodney’s? Do the players give you a hard time and say it doesn’t sound quite the same without him out there? Or what are they saying?

He’s definitely got a different intensity than I do. I’m a little more zen master than he is. So we’re on different ends of the spectrum. But I think it’ll be a good yin and yang, good cop, bad cop type of deal when he gets back for sure.

What are some things you want to accomplish through the, the rest of spring practice?

Obviously, just pick up on the fundamentals and techniques. The playbook will come along, which the guys have picked up rather quickly, but just master, be masters of our technique. By the, by the last week of spring, we just wanna see everything done cleanly.

What have you seen from Chaz Coleman, you know, Kedrick Gholston, and then Christian Gass?

Chaz is everything as advertised. He’s got the quickness, the speed, and the size. Gass, it’s good to see him out there running around healthy for the first time. He’s gaining confidence in what he’s doing every week. And then for a young guy, Kedrick Gholston, man, he’s got all the tools. Maybe it’s a little bit fast for him at times, but, he’s gonna be great.

And what do you guys see as a staff with Jordan Norman. He obviously has played quite a bit for a playoff team last season. What do you think he can bring you guys?

He’s versatile. I think he’s a guy we can see at both spots. He can play in the field and play in the leo position. He’s quick, he’s fast, he’s smart. Learning the way we do things and playing a little bit more different style as far as getting vertical up the field more. But he’s a kid that you’re gonna like what you see from him in the fall.

What do you think of your, your pass rush? I know you haven’t had scrimmages yet, and, but you’ve done some eleven-eleven, you’re in, you’re in pads now. What, what do you think about this group’s ability to rush the quarterback?

It’s coming along. We actually had a really good day. We ran some more third and longs on Saturday and had a really good day providing pass rush. Xavier Gilliam actually was a guy that flashed big time at practice the other day, rushing from the interior. But it’s coming along. It’s really more so getting them to work together as a unit more so than seeing individual rushes. We got guys making sacks here and there, but making sure we’re balancing the pocket and playing team ball is really the goal that we’re looking for.