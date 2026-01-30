Tennessee announces increase in basketball season-ticket cost for 2026-27

Tennessee basketball ticket prices are on the rise for the 2026-27 season. In an email sent to season ticket holders, Tennessee informed them of an 4% increase in costs over this season. Lady Vols season ticket holders have received the same email of a 4% increase.

In the email, Tennessee cited ongoing investments to the program, gameday experience and operational costs as the reason for the increase.

Food City Center continues to be one of the premier college basketball environments in the country, powered by the unmatched support of Vol Nation. Tennessee Athletics remains committed to competing at the highest level, with ongoing investments focused on enhancing both the program and the gameday experience. For next season, fans will see a moderate price adjustment of approximately 4% across all seating areas, reflecting these enhancements as well as rising operational costs.

In addition to the season ticket cost which includes, the ticket, licensing, and contribution. The 10% talent fee that was put into place for the 2025-2026 year remains in place and is on top of the ticket cost.

“In this era of name, image and likeness, NIL, there has never been as close of a connecting between resources and competitive success,” Tennessee athletics director Danny White said in announcing the talent fee in the fall of 2024.

For premium area season ticket holders it’s an average increase of $183 before taxes and talent fee. For non-premium seat holders, it’s an increase of $39 per ticket.

Tennessee has sold out their season ticket allotment of 14,500 tickets in men’s basketball each of the last four seasons.

In the most recent fiscal year financial report, men’s basketball generated 6.3 million in ticket sales, up from 5.2 million the previous year. Meanwhile the Lady Vols saw a $200,000 increase in ticket revenue over the same period.

Tennessee in recent years as started opening season ticket renewals on February first allowing ticket holders the ability to pay their renewal over a seven month period.

Rick Barnes’ team returns to Food City Center Saturday night as they host Auburn. The Vols have won straight road games including Wednesday night’s overtime win at Georgia.

Meanwhile, the Lady Vols suffered their first home loss of the season and first SEC loss on Thursday night as they were hammered by Mississippi State. Kim Caldwell’s team is on the road this weekend at top ranked UConn.

Here is last year’s ticket cost.