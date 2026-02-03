Tennessee football announces date for Orange & White Game

Tennessee’s spring practice will conclude on April 11 with the orange and white game the athletic department announced on Tuesday.

Details of the day inside Neyland Stadium in terms of a format or what it will look like remain unclear, but spring practice will wrap up in front of the fans with a “game” that will be free to spectators.

Tennessee will begin spring practice on March 16th following spring break which is March 9-13.

The Vols are coming off an 8-5 season which ended with two straight losses and losers of 3 of their last 5 games.

There are plenty of storylines for the Vols heading into the 2026 season and those storylines start on defense where Tennessee ushers in the Jim Knowles era. Knowles was hired after head coach Josh Heupel didn’t retain Tim Banks after a five year run as the Vols defensive coordinator. Knowles comes in looking to course correct a defense that struggled on third down last year, and gave up too many explosive plays. In 2025 in power 4 games, the defense allowed the opponent to convert 46% of the time on third down. They gave up 51 plays of 20+ yards against power 4 opponents last season.

“They know if we have five or less explosive plays, we’re going to win every single game,” Knowles said. “So that’s the key, defend explosives, force the offense into passing situations where we can really get after it with the pass rush. And sometimes the blitzes and things that we do will create those negative plays, I think you’ll see that. But other times, another one of our sayings is, ‘coverage and rush’ and the players saying ‘working together’. Other times you’ll see that the coverage is forcing the quarterback to hold the ball and allowing our front four to make those sacks, which is really how we did it at Ohio State there. We went on that playoff run to the national championship, had a bunch of sacks. But it wasn’t through blitzing. It was through forcing the quarterback to hold the ball, disguising the coverage and letting the rush get home.”

Offensively, the question is about the quarterback spot which is influx as the off-season work continues. Redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and freshman Faizon Brandon are in the middle of new strength coach Derek Owings’ off-season program. Joey Aguilar is rehabbing after shoulder surgery as he goes through the courts fighting the NCAA for another year of eligibility.