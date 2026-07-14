Which players will represent Tennessee football at SEC Media Days

On July 20, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, linebacker Arion Carter, running back Desean Bishop and linebacker Jeremiah Telander will be in Tampa, Florida for day one of SEC Media Days.

The half day media blitz which features all the SEC Network shows as well as media from around the southeast, will not be a new experience for Carter, who was at last years event which was held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Carter is returning from toe surgery which prevented him from being able to prepare for the NFL Draft which is why he is returning to Tennessee for his senior year. Carter announced his intentions to head to the NFL and didn’t play in the Music City Bowl, but in mid-January decided return after the decision to have toe surgery. Carter played the 2025 season with turf toe from mid-September. Carter is nearing 100% in his return.

Carter in 10 games last season recorded 76 tackles and had 6 for loss which was tied for second most on the team.

Carter also made off-season news when he shaved his hair in support of his girlfriend, Mariah Bryant.

Bishop returns as Tennessee leading rusher. Bishop finished the year with 1076 yards on 182 carries. Bishop was in a three man rotation for much of the year but saw his work load increase the last month of the season. The Knoxville native, who was a former walk on, averaged 5.9 yards a carry and had 16 touchdowns last season. He was named second team All-SEC a year ago and enters his fourth season with 1531 yards and 19 career touchdowns.

Telander enters his fourth season as one of the teams biggest and most vocal leaders. He finished second on the team in tackles with 80 to go with 6 TFL’s and an interception. Telander has 158 career tackles and his generated off season buzz with his development under strength coach Derek Owings.

Kentucky, Missouri, and Oklahoma will join Tennessee on day one of media days which will start with state of the conference press conference from Commissioner Greg Sankey.