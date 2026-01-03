Tennessee assistant Levorn Harbin not returning in 2026

Tennessee assistant Levorn “Chop” Harbin will not return in any capacity in 2026 sources tell Volquest.

Tennessee announced the new defensive hires earlier on Friday with Andrew Jackson named as the new LEO coach, a position Harbin had this past season.

Harbin was promoted from analyst to OLB/LEO coach in February of this year giving Harbin a two year deal paying him $350,000 this year and $375,000 next year.

Harbin came from Auburn to Tennessee with defensive line coach Rodney Garner and Harbin quickly earned his stripes for his effectiveness on the recruiting trail with prospects like 5-star Jordan Ross and Marion Dye.

“He keeps it real with you, he is like a father figure for sure,” Dye said of what stood out about Coach Chop. “He isn’t always going to tell you everything is right. He is going to tell you what you are doing wrong, and that shows he cares. That is what really stood out to me. He really checks up on me and my family. It is not just about football. That was another big part for me too. It shows that he cares.”

Harbin spent seven seasons at Tuskegee University where he served as defensive line coach, special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator from 2006-12. He helped the Golden Tigers to a pair of conference championships, beginning with a 10-2 record in 2006 before a perfect 12-0 mark in 2007.

He coached two seasons at Georgia Southern, working as the defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator for the Eagles. Harbin was part of a GSU staff that claimed the 2002 Southern Conference championship after posting an 11-3 record before finishing 8-3 in 2003.