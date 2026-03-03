Details announced for Tennessee's Big Orange Caravan
The Tennessee athletic department will be back on the road in April for the annual Big Orange Caravan.
Tennessee coaches and officials will start their state tour in Chattanooga on Tuesday, April 28. Tennessee is in Chattanooga this year as they rotate every year between Chattanooga and Memphis. The stop in Chattanooga will be at the Riverdance venue.
On Wednesday, April 29 the caravan treks to the Marathon Music Works in Nashville and it will wrap up in the Meadowview Convention Center in Kingsport on Thursday, April 30th. The event which is sponsored by Pilot will feature head football coach Josh Heupel, athletics director Danny White, basketball coach Rick Barnes and Lady Vol coach Kim Caldwell. The events will be hosted by the Voice of the Vols Mike Keith.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Mitch Barnhart
UK AD expected to retire
- 2Hot
Bruin Report Online joins On3 | Rivals
Legendary UCLA fan site joins network
- 3Hot
Buff Stampede joins On3 | Rivals
Historic Colorado fan site joins network
- 4
Nate Ament
Vols update star's injury
- 5Trending
Mark Stoops
Joins SEC contender's staff
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Tickets for each tour stop cost $30 (plus taxes and fees) and include light food options. As part of this cost, a total of $5 of every ticket sold will benefit the local UT Alumni chapter’s scholarship endowment, and $10 will benefit the My All Campaign.
Tuesday, April 28 – Chattanooga
Time: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program
Venue: Riverdance
Address: 300 The Gorge Drive, Guild, TN 37340
Tickets: $30 plus taxes and fees
Link to Purchase: https://www.gofevo.com/event/BOCChattanooga26
Wednesday, April 29 – Nashville
Time: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program
Venue: Marathon Music Works
Address: 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville, TN 37203
Tickets: $30 plus taxes and fees
Link to Purchase: https://www.gofevo.com/event/BOCNashville26
Thursday, April 30 – Tri-Cities
Time: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program
Venue: Meadowview Convention Center
Address: 1901 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, TN 37660
Tickets: $30 plus taxes and fees
Link to Purchase: https://www.gofevo.com/event/BOCTriCities26