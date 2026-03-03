Skip to main content
Tennessee
Details announced for Tennessee's Big Orange Caravan

On3 imageby: Brent Hubbs50 minutes agoBrent_Hubbs

The Tennessee athletic department will be back on the road in April for the annual Big Orange Caravan.

Tennessee coaches and officials will start their state tour in Chattanooga on Tuesday, April 28. Tennessee is in Chattanooga this year as they rotate every year between Chattanooga and Memphis. The stop in Chattanooga will be at the Riverdance venue.

On Wednesday, April 29 the caravan treks to the Marathon Music Works in Nashville and it will wrap up in the Meadowview Convention Center in Kingsport on Thursday, April 30th. The event which is sponsored by Pilot will feature head football coach Josh Heupel, athletics director Danny White, basketball coach Rick Barnes and Lady Vol coach Kim Caldwell. The events will be hosted by the Voice of the Vols Mike Keith.

Tickets for each tour stop cost $30 (plus taxes and fees) and include light food options. As part of this cost, a total of $5 of every ticket sold will benefit the local UT Alumni chapter’s scholarship endowment, and $10 will benefit the My All Campaign.

Tuesday, April 28 – Chattanooga
Time: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program
Venue: Riverdance   
Address: 300 The Gorge Drive, Guild, TN 37340
Tickets: $30 plus taxes and fees 
Link to Purchase: https://www.gofevo.com/event/BOCChattanooga26

Wednesday, April 29 – Nashville
Time: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program
Venue: Marathon Music Works    
Address:  1402 Clinton Street, Nashville, TN 37203
Tickets: $30 plus taxes and fees 
Link to Purchase: https://www.gofevo.com/event/BOCNashville26

Thursday, April 30 – Tri-Cities
Time: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30-6:15 p.m. meet and greet, 6:15 p.m. program
Venue: Meadowview Convention Center  
Address: 1901 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, TN 37660
Tickets: $30 plus taxes and fees 
Link to Purchase: https://www.gofevo.com/event/BOCTriCities26