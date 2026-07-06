Look: Tennessee baseball reveals new orange Adidas jersey

Tennessee baseball unveiled its new orange Adidas uniforms on Monday. The Vols and Lady Vols introduced their new orange uniforms across all sports in videos and photos on social media.

Tennessee entered into a new 10-year contract with Adidas that started Wednesday.

Nothing beats the classics 🤌 pic.twitter.com/NvVuQmxyK2 — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) July 6, 2026

The Vols’ baseball uniforms appears to remain largely unchanged, though the orange jersey returns to button up fashion. The Vols cursive script is across the chest plate with a three stripes Adidas logo on the right chest plate.

A ‘power T’ appears on the right shoulder sleeve with an SEC patch on the left shoulder sleeve. Last names of players remain on the back, a perk that was added for the 2025 season for orange and white Nike jerseys. An American flag remains centered above the names on the back of the jersey.

Tennessee Orange Adidas Jerseys. Cam Appenzeller. Credit: Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

The hat consists of a ‘power T’ on the front and a three stripes Adidas logo on the left side. ‘Tennessee’ is across the back of the hat.

White uniforms for Tennessee athletics’ teams will be revealed Tuesday, Summitt Blue uniforms Wednesday and Dark Mode alternates Thursday. Tennessee’s new Adidas fan merchandise will be available for purchase both online and in stores beginning Friday.

Tennessee Orange Adidas Jerseys. Levi Clark. Credit: Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

‘Partnering with adidas is a natural fit’

Tennessee athletics spent the last 11 years wearing Nike as its official apparel provider. The Vols and Lady Vols spent the previous 20 years wearing Adidas, before reuniting for the new deal.

“Our mission is to build the nation’s premier athletics department and set the standard in college sports,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said. “Partnering with adidas is a natural fit, as their commitment to being the world’s leading sports brand aligns with our vision. We are excited to unveil our new adidas partnership and showcase a fresh look to Vol Nation in the coming days.”

Tennessee’s move to Adidas was made official in a press release last August. Terms of the deal weren’t reported, but the announcement did include the NIL aspect.

Both UT and Adidas posted launch videos on social media last Thursday, including Peyton Manning modeling the new home football jersey in the Adidas video and former Tennessee basketball forward Ron Slay narrating the Tennessee video.

Tennessee has ‘primary’ creative control in uniform design

When the Adidas deal was announced in August, it was noted that Vols’ in-house creative team would “remain the primary driver of uniform design throughout the partnership” and that Adidas would “collaborate closely with Tennessee Creative, lending the brand’s design expertise and innovative products to elevate the signature look of the Tennessee Volunteers.”

“From day one of these conversations,” Alicia Longworth, UT’s deputy athletic director and chief marketing officer, said, “Adidas has assured us that the existing design ethos of Tennessee Athletics is critically important to their ambitions for our brand.

“We see immense potential in leveraging Adidas’ legacy in culture and sport to further enhance the work of collegiate athletics’ most talented creative team.”